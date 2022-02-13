Curtis Lazar finding ways to develop his game with his versatility

It took a little more than two seasons for Lazar to find out how quickly life can change in the NHL.

At 27 years old, Lazar has already played for four NHL teams, but the Ottawa Senators used the 17th overall pick in 2013 to draft him.

The memories started coming back to Curtis Lazar as soon as he walked into Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The Senators set their expectations high for Lazar, and he gave them reason to believe in his upside after generating 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 67 games in his first season. But a difficult third year rocked his confidence to the point that he couldn’t recognize himself.

When the Senators ultimately decided to trade him to Calgary just before the trade deadline, Lazar still believed in himself if the Senators didn’t.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Lazar’s last words as he walked off the ice after his final practice as a Senator were, “Just watch. Five years from now …”

Five years moved fast. After a season and a half in Buffalo, Lazar landed with the Bruins last year, packaged along with Taylor Hall in a trade last April for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick.

Going back to Ottawa on Saturday and scoring his sixth goal of the season in a 2-0 win was vindicating, even if COVID protocols meant doing it in an empty arena.

“Obviously to score against them was pretty cool, too,” Lazar said. " I just wish more people are in the building to see it. This one’s always special for myself. I want these wins really bad.”

Lazar was far from a throw-in in the trade. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy saw a young player still finding his way in the league. Sometimes, even for first-rounders, that process takes time.

Lazar’s made himself a consistent part of the Bruins’ bottom-six not by forcing offense — Saturday’s goal ended a 12-game scoring drought — but because of his versatility and willingness to fill different roles.

But Lazar still sees ways his game can grow.

“As a player, you’re never satisfied with who you are,” Lazar said. “You always want to continue to build your game, and when those opportunities present yourself you want to see what can happen. I see myself as a very solid checker. But like you said, I was a first-round pick for a reason. There’s not many checkers that get drafted in the first round. But that’s how you stay afloat in this league.

“I do feel like I have some offense. You guys have seen it, it’s meat-and-potatoes hockey. I love bringing that puck to the net and being strong defensively. But again, I kind of reinvented my game to what I am now and I love it. I wouldn’t have it any other way — blocking shots, killing penalties and chipping in on the offense here and there.

Austin Watson suspended for hit on Jack Ahcan

Senators forward Austin Watson was suspended two games by the NHL Player Safety Department for his hit on Jack Ahcan.

As Ahcan tried to dig the puck out of the corner in the first period, Watson delivered a shoulder blow to Ahcan’s head.

He was given a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Anton Blidh was then issued a two-minute roughing penalty for trying to defend Ahcan.

Cassidy wasn’t pleased with how it played out.

“I can’t get into a player’s head to know if there was intent there, but it just seems like for that particular scrum to come out even to me is incorrect,” he said after the game.

Watson had a hearing Sunday and the Department of Player safety doled out a stiffer punishment. This is the third suspension of Watson’s career and his first since being banned for 27 games in 2018 for unacceptable off-ice conduct.

