Erin Jackson’s golden triumph was a historic moment for a changing sport

Brittany Bowe, her fellow Floridian and close friend, had better medal chances in two longer races. So she graciously gave Jackson her starting spot for the good of the team, and on Sunday Jackson made history by claiming gold and becoming the first Black woman to win an Olympic medal at any distance.

Sometimes the backstory is compressed into a few months as it was for Erin Jackson. She was the favorite to win the women’s 500 meters in Beijing until a slight stumble in the US trials in January left her off the team.

At Olympus it’s often about the backstory. Sometimes it goes back a decade as it did for speedskater Dan Jansen, whose thwarted quest for gold continued across four Games before he found fulfillment in his final race addin 1994.

Advertisement

“I wish I could describe how I feel,” Jackson said after beating Japan’s Miho Takagi by eight hundredths of a second in 37.04. “It is amazing. This medal means so much. It has been a tough couple of years and a tough beginning for this year. For this to come around like this, I am so happy.”

Not since 1994, when Bonnie Blair won her third consecutive gold, had an American woman made the podium in speedskating’s shortest event. The sport since has changed drastically with the influx of inline skaters who quickly adapt to the long blades.

Olympic medalists now can come from anywhere. Derek Parra, who won gold and silver in 2002, is a Mexican-American from southern California. Jennifer “Miami Ice” Rodriguez, who collected two bronzes that year, is a Cuban-American from Florida.

"I cried immediately,” Erin Jackson said when her win was confirmed. “It was just a big release of emotion." SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Jackson began as a figure skater, became an inliner and made the 2018 team for PyeongChang just four months after switching to the ice. Her success was so startling that it left her unprepared for the following season when she seemed to be on double runners. “Everything just fell apart and I thought I’d never go fast again,” Jackson said.

Advertisement

Then came the Olympic season and suddenly she was on fire. Jackson won the World Cup opener in Poland in November, beating Japan’s Nao Kodaira, the defending Olympic champion, and setting the track record. The next day she beat Russia’s Angelina Golikova, the reigning world titlist, and set another record.

“After the first race I was like, ‘OK, that’s strange but let’s see how it goes,” Jackson said. “And then I won another one. Then I was like, ‘OK, maybe I can do this.’”

Jackson won four of the first five Cup races and established herself as the clear favorite at the Games. “I came into our Olympic trials kind of expecting to qualify easily,” she said. But a backstretch blip put her on the outside looking in behind Bowe and Kimi Goetz.

That struck Bowe as absurd. How could the world’s best sprinter not go to the Games? “Our trials were just crazy, and although I won I felt everything other than being victorious,” said Bowe, for whom the 500 essentially is a throwaway event. “The only thing on my mind was getting Erin to the start line here.”

As it turned out, both women got to skate after the US was granted a third quota spot. But Bowe didn’t know that when she made her gracious gesture. “When she gave up her spot she didn’t know we were getting a third one so she made a really big sacrifice for me,” said Jackson. “And I will be grateful to her forever.”

Advertisement

Bowe, who finished 10th in the 1,500 and 16th in the 500, has another gold-medal chance in Thursday’s 1,000. This was Jackson’s only shot and she had to wait until the penultimate pairing to take it. When she watched Takagi burn a 37.12 in the fourth pairing, Jackson knew she’d need to be at the top of her game.

It wasn't always certain that Erin Jackson would even make it to Beijing — now she's on top of the world. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

“Miho put down a really awesome time,” Jackson said. “I thought, ‘oh, that’s really fast and hopefully I can go faster.’”

When her moment came half an hour later, Jackson locked in. “I turned everything off and turned automatic,” she said. She blasted off the line, leaving Poland’s Kaja Ziomek in her vapor trail. It wasn’t the perfect race, Jackson observed, and a couple of glitches on the backstretch could have been disastrous. “But I could pull it together,” she said. “Just a couple of missteps, that’s all.”

After she flashed first on the board Jackson had to wait out the final pairing, which included Russian world medalist Olga Fatkulina. “There was nothing I could do,” she said. “I am a very calm person anyway, so I was just waiting and watching.”

When Fatkulina crossed in 10th Jackson needed only a millisecond to react. “I cried immediately,” she said . “It was just a big release of emotion. A lot of shock, a lot of relief, and a lot of happiness.”

Advertisement

Hers was a feel-good moment for a Games that badly could use them and an inspiration for a generation that looks like Jackson and now can dream of emulating her.

“I think what she did tonight is going to be a springboard,” said Bowe. “To give so many little girls and boys the opportunity to look up to someone that they haven’t been able to look at and relate to.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.