A familiar site as BU and Northeastern meet in men’s Beanpot championship

It was clear from last week’s action that it wasn’t just the teams that were happy to be playing in the tournament again after it was canceled last year. The 15,535 in attendance at TD Garden on a Monday night in February created a raucous atmosphere that had players and coaches alike still marveling almost a week later.

The championship game for the 69th men’s Beanpot will have a familiar look to it, as Northeastern (19-8-1) and Boston University (16-10-3) will battle for the trophy for the second straight time, and the third of the last four editions of the tournament.

“It was a gritty, loud group,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell, whose team prevailed over Harvard, 4-3, in the early game, affording him the opportunity to take in the action for the second game from the stands. “It seemed like there were a lot of people there for a long time. I think people were enjoying themselves. I think beer sales were good.”

The Terriers have been rolling. Their 4-1 win at Providence Thursday was their fifth in a row, and they are 12-1-1 in their last 14 games. After a stretch where it lost four out of five, including three in a row, Northeastern has responded by winning three straight, following last week’s 3-1 win over Boston College with a 4-2 win at UMass Lowell Friday.

It will be the third meeting between the teams this season, having played in a home-and-home series in November. Both games went to overtime, with the Huskies taking the opener at BU on Aidan McDonough’s goal. The rematch at NU the next night would go down as a 2-2 tie, with the Huskies getting the extra point for league standings in the shootout.

““They’re healthy now. They were banged up earlier in the year,” said Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe, whose team will be going for a fourth straight title. “They’ve gotten a lot better as the year has gone on. We know we’re going to have to play really well to give ourselves a chance to win.”

With the teams’ starting goalies participating in the Beijing Olympics, backups Vinny Duplessis (BU) and T.J. Semptimphelter (NU) will be back in net after posting wins in the first round. Forward Wilmer Skoog (10-14—24) and defenseman Domenick Fensore (4-20—24) lead the Terriers in points.

Milton’s McDonough (17-8—25) leads the Huskies in scoring, while Stoneham native Sam Colangelo (8-12—20) is heating up, recording six goals and 10 assists in his last 10 games.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the game airing on NESN.

BC (10-5-4) will meet Harvard (13-8-2) in the consolation game at 4:30 p.m.

Jim Madigan is viewing the Beanpot from a different perspective this year.

After getting an up-close look from the bench for the last nine tournaments as Northeastern’s head coach, Madigan watched last week’s action from a sixth floor suite at TD Garden, hosting some alums in his first tournament as the school’s athletic director.

He might be a little late getting to his seat Monday night. In an on-ice ceremony prior to the championship game, Madigan will be inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame. He received the news while visiting his parents in Toronto, and started looking at some of the previous inductees with his father

“He goes, ‘And you’re in the Hall of Fame?’” recalled Madigan. “It was obviously tongue in cheek. I said, ‘Yeah dad, it’s for the body of work, not just the playing,’ and that’s why I’m humbled.”

Madigan played a role in six of the program’s seven Beanpot titles, winning the tournament as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. He’s one of three people to achieve the feat, along with Boston University’s Jack Parker and David Quinn. He won as a player twice, in 1984 and 1985, then as an assistant in 1988. As head coach, he helped the Huskies win their first Beanpot title in 30 years in 2018, starting a run of three straight.

“I’ve been fortunate to have great teammates, great players to coach, and great assistant coaches who have provided me this wonderful opportunity,” said Madigan.

After coaching Northeastern for 10 seasons, Madigan stepped into the role of AD last summer.

