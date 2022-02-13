French pair wins ice dancing and American duos are third and fourth

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France broke their own ice dance world record to win the Olympic gold medal that narrowly eluded them four years ago in Pyeongchang.
The last figure skaters on the ice for the free dance, Papadakis and Cizeron scored 136.15 points to “Elegie” by the early 20th century French composer Gabriel Faure.
That gave them 226.98 points, beating their previous mark of 226.61 set at the 2019 NHK Trophy in Japan. It was enough to hold off Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.
The Russian world champions took silver with 220.51 points while the American duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue claimed bronze in their final Olympics. The two have already announced they plan to retire.
Another pair of Americans, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, finished fourth.