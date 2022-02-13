Revolution’s CONCACAF Champion League opener against Haitian team postponed

Both games of the two-leg series will be staged at Gillette since Cavaly’s stadium in Leogane does not meet tournament standards. The opener will be considered a Cavaly home match and the “return” leg, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, will be a Revolution home game.

The Revolution waited 13 years to return to the CONCACAF Champions League, and now they will have to be patient three extra days after their opener was postponed. Organizers announced Sunday the Revolution’s first leg match against Cavaly AS will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Gillette Stadium. The game had been scheduled for Tuesday, but the Haitian team has had visa “challenges,” according to CONCACAF.

The Revolution competed in the event in 2003, 2006, and 2008, and were eliminated in the first round each time. In their last appearance, the Revolution lost, 4-0, to Joe Public FC of Trinidad & Tobago on Sept. 2, 2008 at Gillette.

The Revolution qualified for the tournament by capturing the MLS Supporters’ Shield with a league record 22-5-7 (73 points) mark last year.

The CONCACAF release noted: “Cavaly has made a formal request … for their … match against the New England Revolution, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, to be postponed due to challenges the Haitian club is facing in their attempts to obtain the necessary visas to travel. CONCACAF has agreed to this request and the match has been rescheduled to Friday, February 18, at 5:30 pm ET. CONCACAF would like to place on record its thanks to the New England Revolution for their flexibility and understanding in discussions regarding this matter.

