Scottie Scheffler defeats Patrick Cantlay in playoff for Phoenix Open title

Scheffler birdied four of the final six holes for a 4-under 67 to match Cantlay at 16-under 268 at TPC Scottsdale on another sunny, 80-degree day. Cantlay, playing a group ahead of Scheffler, had a bogey-free 67.

Scottie Scheffler outlasted Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Cantlay on the third hole of a playoff Sunday in the WM Phoenix Open, making a 25-foot birdie putt that had just enough momentum to tumble in.

Scheffler broke through in his 71st PGA Tour start. Before Sunday, the 25-year-old former University of Texas star’s biggest professional highlights was beating Jon Rahm in September in United States’ Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits and shooting a 59 in the 2020 Northern Trust.

Advertisement

Scheffler and Cantlay matched pars on the first two extra trips down 18, with both players hitting the fairway and green the first time and both scrambling to save par on the second.

Scheffler missed a chance to end it in regulation when his 5 1/2-foot birdie try slid right. On the stadium par-3 16th, he left a birdie putt 2 inches short.

Nine strokes back entering the weekend, Scheffler shot a 62 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of leader Sahith Theegala and get into the final group. Scheffler played the first 12 holes in even par Sunday, with four birdies and four bogeys, before the late charge.

The fourth-ranked Cantlay was making his first start in the event, adding it to his schedule only because he figured it would be easier to play three straight weeks instead of traveling back and forth from Florida between two of his favorite events in California.

The FedEx Cup champion nearly left with his third victory in his last six starts. On the 18th in regulation, he left a 9-foot birdie putt short.

Advertisement

Theegala, the rookie who took the lead into the day, lost a share of the top spot with a bogey on the par-4 17th after driving left into the water. The 24-year-old shot a 70 to tie for third at 15 under with 2021 winner Brooks Koepka (69) and Xander Schauffele (68).

LPGA & PGA — Former US Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green won the Vic Open by six shots after closing with a 1-under 71.

Green, who won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019, returned from a three-month layoff to win her first professional title in Australia with a 13-under par total of 276 at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Australia.

She had bogeys on the second and seventh holes but carded three birdies over the last seven holes to extend her margin in blustery conditions.

“The Vic Open was my first ever professional event so it definitely has special memories for me coming here; some pretty random memories, but good memories,” said Green, who won her first two titles in the United States. “This is just a stepping stone and will give me some positive vibes.

“It’s nice to finally have my name on a proper trophy over here.”

Karis Davidson and Whitney Hillier started and finished the final round in a share of second spot, both finishing with even-par 72s. Hillier narrowly missed a birdie putt on the last hole that would have given her outright second.

Advertisement

Su Oh and Cassie Porter finished in a tie for fourth at 5 under.

The Vic Open features a men’s and women’s tournament in mixed groups.

Dimitros Papadatos, Ben Campbell, and Matthew Griffin qualified for the 150th British Open in July as the top three finishes in the men’s tournament.

All three players were presented with British Open 18th-hole flags after clinching their spots.

Papadatos had a 6-under 66 in his final round, closing with a birdie to finish at 21-under 267 and win the Vic Open for a second time. Campbell (66) and was one shot behind and Griffin (70) finished in third place at 16 under.

European — Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots.

It was the 211th-ranked New Zealander’s first victory in a 72-hole format on the European tour. His only other title was in a Super 6 tournament in 2019 that featured a six-hole knockout format following 54 holes of strokeplay.

Fox went into the final round in Abu Dhabi with a six-shot lead — on 19 under — and a load of nerves.

He bogeyed two of his first six holes to allow the field to close in, but played the final 11 holes in 4 under and wound up shooting 3-under 69 for 22 under overall.

“Sleeping on a six-shot lead, I didn’t sleep very well last night,” Fox said. “Obviously a couple of the guys came at me early. I was a bit nervous. I had that awful feeling in the pit of my stomach all day.”

Advertisement

“But I’m very happy with how I played. A couple of great shots coming down the stretch and it was certainly nice walking down the last with putter in hand with so many putts to win.”

Ross Fisher finished in second place after a closing 66 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour’s “Desert Swing.”