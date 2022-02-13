Live updates: Bengals and Rams set to meet in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

It’s contest of contrasts: A Rams team packed with expensive names acquired through free agency and blockbuster trades against a Bengals squad transformed by homegrown talent and home run draft picks, and it is Los Angeles’s star-studded defense taking on Cincinnati’s explosive passing attack. Read more in our Super Bowl guide.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in sparkling SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here we are: The 285th and final game of the 2021 NFL season. Super Bowl LVI.

It’ll also feature the youngest coaching matchup in Super Bowl history, with 38-year-old Zac Taylor taking on his old boss, 36-year-old Sean McVay.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

We’ll be offering live updates leading up to the game, plus all the analysis throughout. Follow along.

It’s Super Sunday — 4:15 p.m.

Welcome to the Super Bowl! Hope everyone has a good afternoon — I’ll be here, blogging my way through the proceedings, from the pregame show and the kickoff, all the way until they hand out the Lombardi Trophy. Along the way, we’ll have the usual updates from SoFi Stadium, so make sure to keep it here all afternoon — and evening — long as we put the wraps on another NFL season. CUE THE BAND.









