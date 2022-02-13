Timberwovles Anthony Edwards hits rare milestone

Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James , Kevin Durant , and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat. Oshae Brissett had a season-high 22 points and matched his career-high with 13 rebounds for Indiana, which has lost six in a row.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72 in 46 games, three points ahead of the Florida Panthers with a game in hand ... Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for a hit on Boston’s Jack Ahcan. The NHL announced the suspension. Watson leveled Ahcan along the end boards midway through the first period of Ottawa’s 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was given a 2-minute minor penalty for interference.

COLLEGES

Eighth-ranked UConn women upend Marquette

Azzi Fudd continued the second-half surge to her freshman year by bouncing back from a rare off-night and helping UConn break open a close game. Fudd scored 24 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that broke open a close game as the eighth-ranked Huskies beat Marquette 72-58 . Fudd has scored at least 24 points in three of her last four games. Dorka Juhasz added 21 points as UConn (17-5, 11-1 Big East) won its second straight since its 169-game conference winning streak ended with a 72-69 home loss to Villanova.

Advertisement

No. 24 UConn men defeat St. John’s

After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John’s 63-60 at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14 points and 6-foot-6 sophomore Andre Jackson grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the weary Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) overcome 36% shooting. They swept the season series from old rival St. John’s and broke a tie with Creighton for third place in the conference ... In college hockey, senior goaltender Mike Robinson stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season to propel the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team to a 3-0 victory over No. 13 UMass Lowell at the Whittemore Center. The Wildcats improve to 13-14-1 (7-11-1 HE) and the River Hawks fall to 16-8-3 (12-7-1 HE). Freshman forward Liam Devlin (Needham, Mass.) notched the game-winning goal, while sophomore forward Nick Cafarelli (Middleton, Mass.) and senior forward Tyler Ward (Kamloops, British Columbia) scored as well.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Casper Ruud wins Argentina Open

Casper Ruud of Norway beat home-crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 to win his second Argentina Open. Ruud is No. 8 in the world. About 5,000 fans came to the court to support Schwartzman, an Argentinian who is ranked No. 15 in the world and won last year’s Argentina Open ... Reilly Opelka won his third ATP Tour title, beating Jenson Brooksby in straight sets in an all-American final at the inaugural Dallas Open . The second-seeded Opelka won all 46 service games during the tournament and faced just one break point, which came in the second set of his 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) victory over Brooksby. Opelka, ranked 23rd, added to his titles in New York in 2019 and Delray Beach a year later. The 24-year-old is the first American to win a third ATP Tour title since Jack Sock won his third at Delray Beach in 2017.

Advertisement



