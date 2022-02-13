Voices from the past inspire Needham boys’ swimming to claim South sectional title

“It was calming. That was the biggest part of it,” said Needham junior Jason Chiappinelli, who won the 50-yard freestyle. “Those guys had been there before and a lot of them swam collegiately. They weren’t so focused on the swimming part, they left that to us, but it was really nice to hear and see the camaraderie they still keep.”

Staring back at them across the screen were the members of the Rockets’ 2018 sectional championship team, the only squad to claim that title in program history.

MILFORD — Two nights before the MIAA South boys’ swimming championship at Milford High, Needham jumped on a Zoom call.

The Rockets carried those lessons into Sunday’s sectional championship and emerged victorious with 258 points, holding off Bishop Feehan (231) and Brookline (216).

“We got a lot of good advice from them,” Needham coach Adam Cole said of the Zoom call. “A lot of excitement. They could see we’re building a tradition at Needham swimming and we’re going to be a competitive force in the Bay State Conference and South Sectionals year in and year out.”

Entering Sunday, Needham already had a step up on the competition after Pietro Rozzo won the 1-meter diving competition with a school-record score of 490.75 points on Thursday at Dedham. Finishing second was Rockets freshman Vann Hotchkiss, who broke Rozzo’s freshman record with 433.4 points.

“That put us in a great position to start off the meet,” Cole said. “We knew if we swam to what we’re capable of swimming we’d be champions. I’m just so happy they were able to accomplish that.”

Needham’s depth was the difference on Sunday as Feehan won six of the 11 events and the Rockets won just one.

“We were nervous about them,” Cole said. “They have those relays seeded ahead of us and those top swimmers. Man, was it fun to watch them swim. We qualified more guys for this meet and took some 11th place, 13th place [finishes]. Those extra points that add up and make a difference.”

In addition to winning the 50 free, Chiappinelli placed second in the 100 free (48.51). The Rockets’ 200 and 400 free relays both finished second and junior Andrew Dementiev was third in the 100 backstroke (54.91).

“It’s really exciting to be able to do it with a fresh group of guys,” Cole said. “I’m just so happy with how they swam today. They earned it in practice every day.”

Feehan senior Nate Coleman was the afternoon’s only two-time winner in individual events, championing the 100 backstroke (52.74) and the 200 IM (1:53.04). Feehan’s 200 medley relay (1:38.07) opened the day by breaking the meet record of 1:38.6 set by King Philip in 2011, and its 400 free relay (3:21.46) capped the day with a win. The Shamrocks’ Ryan Shute won the 200 free (1:45.99) and Erik Watka won the 500 free (4:49.42).

Other winners were: Brookline’s Aaron Fowler (52.05, 100 butterfly), Scituate’s Brian Hixon (48.29, 100 free) and Duxbury’s Win Davenport (59.88, 100 breaststroke). Brookline won the 200 free relay in 1:31.79.

South Sectional Championship

at Milford High School

200 medley relay — 1. Bishop Feehan, 1:38.07; 2. BC High, 1:42.82; 2. Brookline, 1:42.82.

200 freestyle — 1. Ryan Shute, Bishop Feehan, 1:45.99; 2. Theo Morse, Duxbury, 1:48.66; 3. Sam Craft, BC High, 1:49.19.

200 IM — 1. Nathan Coleman, Bishop Feehan, 1:53.04; 2. Erik Watka, Bishop Feehan, 1:58.62; 3. John Fernandez, Silver Lake, 2:00.2.

50 freestyle — 1. Jason Chiappinelli, Needham, 0:21.91; 2. Brian Hixon, Scituate, 0:22.23; 3. David Topi, BC High, 0:22.48.

Diving — 1. Pietro Rozzo, Needham, 490.750 points; 2. Vann Hotchkiss, Needham, 433.400; 3. Matthew Christofaro, Duxbury, 426.

100 butterfly — 1. Aaron Fowler, Brookline, 0:52.06; 2. Melson Arquillano, Milford, 0:53.71; 3. Aidan Malvey, Holliston, 0:53.9.

100 freestyle — 1. Brian Hixon, Scituate, 0:48.29; 2. Jason Chiappinelli, Needham, 0:48.51; 3. Sam Craft, BC High, 0:50.04.

500 freestyle — 1. Erik Watka, Bishop Feehan, 4:49.42; 2. Aiden Wolcott, Xaverian, 4:51.32; 3. Aidan Malvey, Holliston, 4:51.68.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Brookline, 1:31.71; 2. Needham, 1:34.26; 3. BC High, 1:34.41.

100 backstroke — 1. Nathan Coleman, Bishop Feehan, 0:52.74; 2. Quinn Borchers, Medfield, 0:53.47; 3. Andrew Dementiev, Needham, 0:54.91.

100 breaststroke — 1. Win Davenport, Duxbury, 0:59.88; 2. Ryan Shute, Bishop Feehan, 1:00.6; 3. Nick Austin, Norwell, 1:00.72.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Bishop Feehan, 3:21.46; 2. Needham, 3:21.59; 3. Framingham, 3:24.84.

Team results — 1. Needham, 258; 2. Bishop Feehan, 231; 3. Brookline, 216; 4. BC High, 188; 5. Duxbury, 143; 6. Framingham, 110; 7. Holliston, 96; 8. Nantucket, 80.5; 9. Westwood, 75; 10. Wellesley, 74.5.



