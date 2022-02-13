Weston boys’ swimming captures North sectional championship

Just 24 hours later, his father, Jim McLaughlin, coached Weston to its first North boys’ swimming title in 17 years, besting St. John’s Prep, 280-259. The Eagles finished second for the fourth straight season, and Lincoln-Sudbury (193.5 points) was third at Milford High.

On Saturday, Shaun McLaughlin, a junior, captured a sectional wrestling title at 126 pounds for Natick, which won the Division 1 West/Central championship in Leominster.

“It feels really good to have Weston back as a leading program again.” said Weston senior Theo Bodet, who was 1 when the Tide won its last section title.

It’s the 12th sectional title in the 50-year history of Weston swimming, but the first since 2005. Since then, St. John’s Prep (10) and Wayland (three) have won every North sectional. (The event wasn’t held in 2013, 2017 and 2021).

“It means a lot,” said Jim McLaughlin. “Weston is a program that has been great for a really long time. The fact that it’s been that long since we’ve had a sectional title shows how competitive this meet is. Winning the sectional is huge.”

Theo Bodet helped power Weston to the sectional title with a win in the 100 butterfly and a runner-up effort in the 200 free. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

After opening the day with a win in the 200 medley relay, Weston received wins fromBodet (52.26, 100 butterfly) and Paul Shen (59.98, 100 breaststroke). Bodet also took second in the 200 free (1:45.48), Nyle Linnard was third in the 50 free (22.29) and the Tide’s 200 free relay and 400 free relays finished second.

“I’m really, really proud of our guys,” McLaughlin said. “They swam unbelievably well. We have amazing seniors who gave everything they had. We just had one lifetime best swim after another.”

St. John’s Prep held a 38-point lead through five events, buoyed by first (Carter Randall) and third (Max Conway) place showings in 1-meter diving, which was held Wednesday in Dedham. But Weston kept chipping away and leapfrogged the Eagles after Shen, Max Nelson, Bodet and Linnard took second in the 200 free relay.

“After the 200 free relay we were doing a lot better than we thought we’d be doing,” Bodet said. “We gained a lot more hope after that.”

Shen’s win in the 100 breaststroke gave the Tide some breathing room, and they brought home the title with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay.

The meet’s only two-event individual champion was Haverhill senior Daniel McLaughlin (no relation), who is committed to Towson. Despite not tapering or shaving for the meet, he won the 100 freestyle in 46.87, breaking the school record.

“It was nice to win,” McLaughlin said. “That was exciting. I’m just here to swim and have fun. I can’t complain. Hard work is paying off.”

Earlier in the morning, he won the 200 IM in 1:56.72, just missing the school record by 0.4 seconds.

“Going into [the 200 IM], I just wanted to make sure I went out strong and controlled my breaststroke,” McLaughlin said. “I tried to stay controlled and stay strong and bring it home in the free because that’s my strongest area.”

Other event winners from Sunday: Andover sophomore Matvey Malionovski (1:45.13, 200 free), Belmont senior Liam Mitchell (21.58, 50 free), Andover junior Henry Campbell (4:44.76, 500 free), Newton South senior Nicola Hensch (52.77, 100 back) and Lincoln-Sudbury in the 200 (1:28.63) and 400 (3:15.25) freestyle relays.

North Sectional Championship

at Milford High School

200 medley relay — 1. Weston, 1:38.05; 2. Newton South, 1:39.55; 3. Concord-Carlisle, 1:40.1.

200 freestyle — 1. Matvey Malinovski, Andover, 1:45.13; 2. Theo Bodet, Weston, 1:45.48; 3. Nicola Hensch, Newton South, 1:45.76.

200 IM — 1. Daniel McLaughlin, Haverhill, 1:56.72; 2. Quinn Schwab, Westford, 1:57.66; 3. Jake Thomas, St. John’s Prep, 1:59.11.

50 freestyle — 1. Liam Mitchell, Belmont, 0:21.58; 2. Zachary Halsey, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:22.16; 3. Nyle Linnard, Weston, 0:22.29.

Diving — 1. Carter Randall, St. John’s Prep, 494.100 points; 2. Jeremiah Small, Jr., Westford, 426; 3. Max Conway, St. John’s Prep, 419.550.

100 butterfly — 1. Theo Bodet, Weston, 0:52.26; 2. Matvey Ivanor, Lexington, 0:52.37; 3. Cole Brooks, Marblehead, 0:53.63.

100 freestyle — 1. Daniel McLaughlin, Haverhill, 0:46.87; 2. Liam Mitchell, Belmont, 0:47.39; 3. Samuel King, Acton-Boxborough, 0:48.27.

500 freestyle — 1. Tyler Bosma, St. John’s Prep, 4:51.01; 2. John Cha, Watertown, 4:53.06; 3. Quinn Schwab, Westford, 4:53.38.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:28.63; 2. Weston, 1:29.15; 3. Lexington, 1:30.35.

100 backstroke — 1. Nicola Hensch, Newton South, 0:52.77; 2. Matvey Malinovski, Andover, 0:52.99; 3. Matvey Ivanor, Lexington, 0:53.6.

100 breaststroke — 1. Paul Shen, Weston, 0:59.98; 2. Henry Lease, Concord-Carlisle, 1:01.26; 3. Jake Thomas, St. John’s Prep, 1:01.66.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Lincoln-Sudbury, 3:15.25; 2. Weston, 3:15.59; 3. Concord-Carlisle, 3:17.89.

Team results — 1. Weston, 280; 2. St. John’s Prep, 259; 3. Lincoln-Sudbury, 193.5; 4. Andover, 158; 5. Newton South, 157.5; 6. Westford 154; 7. Concord-Carlisle 139; 8. Lexington 128; 9. Haverhill 114; 10. Acton-Boxboro 97.