Roxbury rapper Vintage Lee considers the possibilities, for herself and her community

Brookes-Keyes co-manages Roxbury rapper Vintage Lee. Right now, Lee has about 56,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and her most popular song has gotten 1.3 million streams, numbers that grew after “Hennythings Possible” was featured in a recent episode of HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Lee is just getting started, and she has big plans. As Brookes-Keyes, says, you can hear about them in her lyrics.

“Make me sick when I go to the hood it’s gentrifying,” Lee raps on “Hysteric (Stayfly).” “But I got a five-year plan, and the plan to come and buy it/Start a program up for single moms who need some guidance/ Three meals a day plus some stocks and bonds for kids who ain’t have it.”

Born and raised in Roxbury, Lee, 25, grew up “freestyling on the bus or in the lunchroom,” but she wasn’t very serious about music until she released “Right Now” in 2015. “I said, ‘God, if this is what you want me to do, give me a sign,’ ” says Lee, “and then I sat down, I went on YouTube, I found the beat, I made the song.”

She posted “Right Now” to SoundCloud, reached out to local blogs, and was “genuinely shocked” by reception.

“It blew me away,” said Brooke-Keyes, who’s known Lee since elementary school. “When an artist, specifically a rap artist, gets 10K plays in a week’s span, that’s very, very rare, so we knew something was up.”

Brooke-Keyes and Lee started working together, and soon Lee was connecting with producers from all over the country, which led to her 2016 breakthrough hit “Hennythings Possible.”

Lee has an improvisatory style, choosing not to write her lyrics ahead of time and instead seeing what happens in the moment. She said she came up with much of the hook and even the title for “Hennythings Possible” (she was drinking from a bottle of Hennessy at the time) during the recording session.

“When I heard that record, I was astonished. I was like there’s no way that that record was made in my city,” said Vladimir Samedi, a Los Angeles music agent who grew up in Roxbury and who would soon become Lee’s co-manager with Brooke-Keyes. “Vintage has an uncanny ability to create records that resonate with people, ‘Hennythings Possible’ being one of those.”

A year later “Hennythings Possible” became part of the NBA 2K18 video game soundtrack before resurfacing a few weeks ago on “Euphoria.” In the five-plus years since the release of “Hennythings Possible,” Lee has released two EPs and over a dozen singles. She wants to channel whatever success she has back into her community.

“I used to play AAU [Amateur Athletic Union basketball], and when it came time to buy the uniforms I wasn’t able to afford it so my mom would have to help me raffle off tickets,” Lee says. “It could be Roxbury, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Mattapan, whatever — if you’re a kid who does not have the resources or the money to pay for your uniform, that is definitely one of my give-back initiatives.”

Depending on her means, Lee’s aspirations range from assisting single parents, to buying multifamily homes and offering affordable rent, to opening a health food store. “Really these are all things that when I was growing up I wish that I had,” she says.

“When she gets to that place where she’s able to do all those things, I know she’s going to do every single one,” says Brookes-Keyes, who is the chief operating officer of ModernBlkGirl, a women-of-color-centered platform that teaches investment strategies. “She’s been talking about this forever.”

