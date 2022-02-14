Season 2, episode 6 of ‘Euphoria’ was all about forgiveness. Here are some noteworthy moments.

On the heels of last week’s “Euphoria” episode centered around the chaos that followed Rue’s withdrawal , the latest episode of the HBO drama that aired on Sunday, “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood,” gave audiences a bit of a breather.

Episode six is all about forgiveness and reckoning. With our characters stripped clean of their secrets (Rue’s relapse; Nate and Cassie’s affair) everything seems to be on the table, and the stage is set for more chaos — and perhaps, if we’re lucky — a little bit of healing.

Here are some of the episode’s most noteworthy moments.

Rue seems to want to get clean

The episode launches straight into a scene where a whimpering, shivering, and shaky Rue is still suffering from severe withdrawal. She tries to open a Jolly Rancher candy wrapper and simply can’t. Zendaya’s acting is captivating and heartbreaking, and the hear-a-pin drop silence elevates the character’s battle.

Meanwhile, through a voiceover narration, Rue talks about regret, forgiveness, and the people she’s hurt: “Even if I were to get clean today, no one can forget the trauma of me not being clean.”

But something seems to give when she picks up the phone to call her friend and sponsor, Ali, to apologize.

“I forgive you,” Ali says, without hesitation.

Through tears, Rue musters a smile, and opens the Jolly Rancher.

Later in the episode, Ali joins Rue, her sister Gia, and their mother Leslie for dinner. Rue tells the table she wants to get clean.

“What do you think of that?” Ali asks Gia, propping open a door into Gia’s perspective that audiences haven’t really seen.

“If it’s real, it’s great,” Gia responds.

Nate goes on his own terrifying bender

By now, audiences are smart to be scared of Nate, the toxic, abusive, and complicated character who dated Maddy throughout season one, and has an affair with Maddy’s best friend Cassie throughout season two. This episode cranks up Nate’s fear factor a few notches.

With the secret being out on Nate’s affair with Cassie,

Cassie bawls her eyes out in a bathtub, and begs her sister and mother for sympathy. “You fell in love with someone who spent years making fun of you. It’s sad,” Cassie’s sister, Lexi, tells her.

Meanwhile, Nate takes his father’s gun, sneaks into Maddy’s house , and points the loaded gun at her.

“Can you imagine if I was sitting here with a gun forcing you to accept my apology?” Nate asks. . He wants her to hand over a CD that contains criminal evidence against Nate’s father, and engages in a game of Russian Roulette with his own life until she agrees.

Nate then drives to classmate Jules’s house and gives her the CD — a seemingly standup gesture that brings their brief romance back into the storyline for a moment. Nate’s bender continues as he drives over to Cassie’s house, and tells her to pack a suitcase and meet him outside. At the end of the episode, it appears Cassie moves in with Nate — a situation bound to go south, quickly.

Fez and Ash are in trouble

Dealer Fez and his younger brother Ashtray’s crimes are about to catch up with them, and the timing couldn’t be worse.

Just as Fez and Lexi’s fan-favored romance is kicking off, we learn that Custer, a drug dealer from earlier in the season, is working with police to take down Fez and Ash for murdering Mouse — another (and far more dangerous) drug dealer they had dealings with throughout the series.

We’ll see what happens there, but based on how well Fez and Lexi’s budding relationship is going, we know it can’t be good.













