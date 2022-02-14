This week’s TV: Story lines we forgot to remember, the return of ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ and a Ye docuseries

I’ve just started previewing the next season of “Bridgerton,” which returns to Netflix on March 25, and I really can’t recover one or two of the continuing story lines from the mushy depths of my memory. After the first episode, I decided to stop asking my husband if he remembered who this or that character was, or why she or he needed to apologize to him or her; I went online to read old recaps (they’re easy to find, and Wikipedia often includes short ones on its show sites), and it was really useful.

One of the odd effects of the pandemic-related delays in TV production: When a show returns, after being off the air for, in some cases, almost three years, who can remember where we left off? I don’t know about you, but I watch too many shows to have the plot details of something from 2019 still fresh in my mind. Plus, I don’t have a great memory to begin with.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Feb. 14-20.

This week, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will return after more than two years. Obviously, the show isn’t particularly complicated, but still, a refresher can never hurt. And a number of other series are finally coming back, so it’s time for you to brush up on them if you plan to watch. They include:

Advertisement

“Snowfall” FX, Feb. 23

“Killing Eve” BBC America, Feb. 27

“Better Things” FX, Feb. 28

“My Brilliant Friend” HBO, Feb. 28

“Outlander” Starz, March 6

“Upload” Amazon, March 11

“Mr. Mayor” and “Young Rock” NBC, March 15

“Sanditon” GBH 2, March 20

“Atlanta” FX, March 24

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Here comes another near-future sci-fi series, joining the likes of “Upload,” “Black Mirror,” “Made for Love,” “Years and Years,” and more. It’s called “Severance,” it premieres Friday on Apple TV+, and it sounds compelling, especially in the era of home-office-ing. A tech company called Lumon offers a medical procedure that will make it so that when you’re at home, you have no memory of your work life, and vice versa. Adam Scott stars in the nine-episode thriller along with Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.

Advertisement

2. Yes folks, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is still an active series. The delayed fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video dramedy finally arrives on Friday with two of the eight episodes. At this point, Midge is knocking ‘em dead in 1960, while dealing with the consequences of having sort-of outed Shy Baldwin. The season’s guest stars include Reid Scott, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.

Ye, as seen in Netflix's three-part docuseries "Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy." Courtesy of Netflix

3. The three-part documentary “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” spans the career of the rap artist formerly known as Kanye West, now simply Ye. Directed by Coodie and Chike, who have directed some of Ye’s videos, “Jeen-Yuhs” will feature lots of unseen footage of its subject before he became famous, as he was trying to find a label for his debut album. Netflix is releasing one episode per week, beginning on Wednesday.

4. On Sunday at 8 p.m., the History channel is premiering a three-part documentary on the 16th president, “Abraham Lincoln.” It’s executive-produced by presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, based her book “Leadership: In Turbulent Times.” Interviewees include former president Barack Obama and retired Army general Stanley McChrystal. Actor Graham Sibley (nope, not Daniel Day-Lewis) plays Lincoln in the reenactments.

5. Not enough Lincoln for you? Apple TV+ is premiering a four-part documentary on the president called “Lincoln’s Dilemma,” based on the book “Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times” by David S. Reynolds. Narrated by Jeffrey Wright, the series will include interviews with journalists and Lincoln scholars, as well as the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass.

Advertisement

6. The first season of “Space Force” was a big old high-profile dud, despite the talent behind it. The comedy just wasn’t funny, and the story line was aimless and forgettable. Well it’s time to give the show a second chance; it returns for season two on Friday on Netflix. Created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (of “The Office,” “Upload,” and “Parks and Recreation”), it stars Carell as a general tasked with starting the US Space Force. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, and Tawny Newsome co-star.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" returns for its ninth season Feb. 20. HBO

CHANNEL SURFING

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” The ninth season premieres. HBO, Sunday, 11 p.m.

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” A documentary about whether the company chose profit over safety, resulting in two crashes. Netflix, Friday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Inventing Anna” A look at a complicated con artist, starring Julia Garner. Netflix

“Pam & Tommy” The sex-tape story takes on sexism and early viral videos. Hulu

“Suspicion” A thriller that’s neither tense nor particularly logical. Apple TV+

“The Afterparty” An inventive whodunit played for laughs. Apple TV+

“Single Drunk Female” A likeable dramedy about getting sober. Freeform

“How I Met Your Father” A hangout comedy that’s missing ensemble magic. Hulu

Advertisement

“The Gilded Age” Old money versus new money in 1880s New York, from Julian Fellowes. HBO

“Ozark” The first half of the final season arrives. Netflix





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.