We now return to our regularly scheduled programming

One of the odd effects of the pandemic-related delays in TV production: When a show returns, after being off the air for — in some cases — almost three years, who can remember where we left off? I don’t know about you, but I watch too many shows to have the plot details of something from 2019 still fresh in my mind. Plus, I don’t have a great memory to begin with.

I’ve just started previewing the next season of “Bridgerton,” which returns to Netflix on March 25, and I can’t seem to recover one or two of the continuing story lines from the mushy depths of my memory. After the first episode, I decided to stop asking my husband if he remembered who this or that character was, or why she or he needed to apologize to him or her; I went online to read old recaps (they’re easy to find, and Wikipedia often includes short ones on its show sites), and it was really useful.