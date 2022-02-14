We now return to our regularly scheduled programming

One of the odd effects of the pandemic-related delays in TV production: When a show returns, after being off the air for — in some cases — almost three years, who can remember where we left off? I don’t know about you, but I watch too many shows to have the plot details of something from 2019 still fresh in my mind. Plus, I don’t have a great memory to begin with.
I’ve just started previewing the next season of “Bridgerton,” which returns to Netflix on March 25, and I can’t seem to recover one or two of the continuing story lines from the mushy depths of my memory. After the first episode, I decided to stop asking my husband if he remembered who this or that character was, or why she or he needed to apologize to him or her; I went online to read old recaps (they’re easy to find, and Wikipedia often includes short ones on its show sites), and it was really useful.
This Friday, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will return after more than two years. Obviously, the show isn’t particularly complicated, but still, a refresher can never hurt. And a number of other series are finally coming back, so it’s time for you to brush up on them if you plan to watch. They include:
- “Snowfall” FX, Feb. 23
- “Killing Eve” BBC America, Feb. 27
- “Better Things” FX, Feb. 28
- “My Brilliant Friend” HBO, Feb. 28
- “Outlander” Starz, March 6
- “Upload” Amazon, March 11
- “Mr. Mayor” and “Young Rock” NBC, March 15
- “Sanditon” GBH 2, March 20
- “Atlanta” FX, March 24
