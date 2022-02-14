Texas sues Meta over facial recognition

The Texas attorney general Monday filed a privacy lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, for allegedly collecting facial recognition data without the clear permission of users. Ken Paxton, the state attorney general, said the social network violated a state consumer protection law by repeatedly capturing and commercializing biometric data in photos and videos for more than a decade without the informed consent of users. He said the company also shared the data with third parties and failed to destroy the information in a reasonable time. “These claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” a representative for Meta said. The Texas lawsuit comes a year after Facebook settled a similar class-action lawsuit in Illinois for $650 million for using face tagging without the permission of users. Facebook had failed to get the lawsuit dismissed. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

ADVERTISING

Plant-based food maker targets runup to Valentine’s Day

In an unusual ad campaign, including a full-page in the New York Times and a billboard in Midtown Manhattan, a plant-based food company claimed that ‘’plant-based lovers do it better.’’ The pre-Valentine’s blitz is the latest sign of the increasingly vitriolic rhetoric between plant-based food companies and mainstream meat industries. The alternative egg company Eat Just uses the ads to direct people to its campaign’s website, which claims men who eat a healthy plant-based diet are less at risk for erectile dysfunction, citing research. Erectile dysfunction tends to go with age. But it can also commonly occur in men with high blood pressure, a history of heart disease, or diabetes. These health problems have in turn been linked to higher red meat consumption. But there is by no means universal consensus on this. And the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has declared the campaign as having ‘’no basis in fact.’’ — WASHINGTON POST

CRYPTOCURRENCY

BlockFi fined $100 million by SEC

BlockFi Inc., a popular crypto platform, agreed to pay $100 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission and state regulators over allegations it illegally offered a product that pays customers high interest rates to lend out their digital tokens. BlockFi sold the accounts to US investors without registering them with the SEC as securities, the agency said in a Monday statement. As part of the agreement, current customers can continue to earn interest on their existing investments, but the company must stop selling the products to new American clients. The company has 60 days to seek to comply with SEC regulations and it’s also seeking to register a new crypto-lending product that will satisfy the agency’s rules. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Probe begins into convictions of UK postal workers based on faulty computer system

A public inquiry began Monday to examine the wrongful convictions of hundreds of British postal workers who were accused of theft, fraud, or false accounting because of a faulty computer system. Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 postal workers were wrongfully accused, with some convicted and sent to prison. The mistakes represented one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. The failures were blamed on a defective computer accounting system called Horizon that was installed in local Post Office branches in 1999. The system was supplied by the Japanese technology firm Fujitsu. The Post Office maintained for years that data from Horizon was reliable and accused branch managers of dishonesty when the system showed money was missing. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Banks still lending to coal industry despite climate pledges

The dirtiest fossil fuel is still raising trillions of dollars of funding, despite finance industry pledges to back net zero carbon targets by the middle of the century. Commercial banks have channeled more than $1.5 trillion across the coal supply chain since the start of 2019, according to a report from German researcher Urgewald and its partners. The findings come just over three months after dozens of banks joined Mark Carney’s global alliance to achieve net-zero emissions from finance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

HOTELS

Marriott scion to become chairman of chain

David Marriott, whose grandfather founded what would become the world’s largest hotel company, is taking over as chairman of Marriott International Inc. Marriott, who started at the company in 1999, joined the board last year in anticipation of taking over the chairman’s role from his father Bill Marriott, who is shifting to chairman emeritus. The moves will be effective after the company’s annual meeting, according to a statement on Monday. Bill Marriott was chief executive of the company for 40 years before retiring in 2012. He was elected chairman in 1985. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Apple fined again over app payments for dating services

Apple was fined an extra 5 million euros ($5.6 million) by Dutch antitrust regulators over an order to open up app payments for dating services. Apple’s new terms for payments for dating apps are “unreasonable and create an additional barrier,” the Authority for Consumers& Markets said on Monday. The iPhone maker “still does not meet the requirements” of the antitrust authority, the ACM said. This is the fourth penalty payment Apple has received from Dutch regulators following a December order for it to open up payment options for dating app providers in the Netherlands. The latest penalty brings the running total for fines to 20 million euros out of a potential maximum amount of 50 million euros. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

REMOTE WORK

Tech firms hunt for cheap home-based hires in Latin America

The remote-work revolution has led some US technology companies, from startups to Coinbase Inc. and Shopify Inc., to seek new hires in Latin America where they can find qualified people in roughly the same time zone who’ll work for much lower pay. It’s a logical extension of the pandemic work-from-home drift away from hubs like San Francisco and New York to less expensive locations, including across national borders. And the way currencies have shifted in the pandemic is only reinforcing the trend. Brazil, in particular, has become steadily more appealing to those with dollars to spend. The Brazilian real has lost more than a fourth of its value since the beginning of the pandemic. Other Latin American currencies including the Argentinian peso and Colombian peso are also among the big underperformers of the past two years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS







