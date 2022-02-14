Box truck gets stuck under bridge in Weston; crews remove vehicle

Crews removed a six-wheel, box truck that was stuck under a railroad bridge in Weston Monday morning, fire officials said.

A box truck was driving on Park Road around 10 a.m. when it hit a bridge that is 11 feet and 3 inches tall and became stuck, said Weston Fire Chief David Soar in a telephone interview.

Soar said the bridge is marked on both sides with low clearance signs. He said that at least “half a dozen” of these incidents occur per year.