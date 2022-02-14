Box truck gets stuck under bridge in Weston; crews remove vehicle

Crews removed a six-wheel, box truck that was stuck under a railroad bridge in Weston Monday morning, fire officials said.
A box truck was driving on Park Road around 10 a.m. when it hit a bridge that is 11 feet and 3 inches tall and became stuck, said Weston Fire Chief David Soar in a telephone interview.
Soar said the bridge is marked on both sides with low clearance signs. He said that at least “half a dozen” of these incidents occur per year.
Weston Police Captain Thomas Kelly said the bridge was used by commuter rail trains on the Fitchburg Line and service was not impacted.
Advertisement
There were no injuries, Soar said, and crews cleared the scene around 11:10 a.m.
Kelly said police will investigate the incident and notified Keolis Commuter Services, who oversees the commuter rail for the MBTA.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.