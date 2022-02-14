Cambridge man arrested with loaded gun, drugs after home invasion

Police said Farsab entered a Prospect Street home Saturday morning by climbing through the window and then threatened a resident with a gun “in hopes of collecting a debt owed by the victim.”

Ahmed Farsab, 19, of Cambridge, is facing more than a half-dozen charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, home invasion, and trafficking methamphetamine, Cambridge police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

A teenager was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Cambridge home Saturday, and police say the 19-year-old was carrying a loaded handgun and in possession of more than 260 tablets of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs.

The victim fled the home and went to a nearby business, where he called police and later gave them a description of the suspect, according to the statement.

Officers saw Farsab driving nearby and stopped him at the intersection of Cambridge and Elm streets, police said.

Officers found a loaded gun, cash, multiple phones, bags of pills and marijuana, and “several stolen identities” while searching Farsab, police said, and he was taken into custody.

A search warrant was granted for Farsab’s vehicle, which had been towed away from the scene. Inside, police said, they found multiple cellphones, plastic sandwich bags and packaging materials, digital scales, methamphetamine, other narcotics, and property from the victim’s home.

During his arraignment Monday at Cambridge District Court, Farsab was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

