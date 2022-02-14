The circle of life

I had gone to watch him play a roller hockey game, and was standing on some metal bleachers when Tim abruptly left his team’s bench, exited the fenced-in rink, and walked over, rather awkwardly on his roller blades, to a group of kids about 50 yards away.

Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

He remonstrated with the tallest kid of the bunch, who backed off with his hands in the air. Tim went back to his game, jumping over the boards for his next shift.

Advertisement

After the game, I asked Tim what had happened. He said a kid he knew was picking on a younger boy, that it had been going on for a while at school, and he wasn’t going to stand by while an older, bigger boy bullied a smaller one.

Tim liked just about everybody, but he didn’t like bullies.

When Tim got out of high school, rather than go off to college like many of his friends, he enlisted in the Army. He joined the 10th Mountain Division and went off to war in Iraq with the same mentality he had showed at the roller hockey game: He wanted to protect vulnerable people.

Tim and his buddies in the Third Platoon of Bravo Company, First Battalion of the 87th Infantry Regiment, got lucky. They saw heavy fighting but didn’t lose anybody in their platoon. They all came back to Fort Drum safely, finished their enlistments, scattered across the country, and settled into civilian life.

Tim’s military service inspired his older brother, Greg, to join the Army, and his cousin, my son Brendan, to join the Coast Guard. Since he was a little boy, Brendan had looked up to Tim. Tim was nine years older, a great athlete, and had an easy way about him. While almost every kid who graduated from high school in our town went off to college, Brendan joined the service with Tim’s encouragement.

Advertisement

Tim believed in service, military or otherwise, that it was not just the right thing to do, but it prepared you for whatever you wanted to do in life.

Tim got married. He and his wife had good jobs with Nordstroms, and were living near Miami six years ago when he collapsed with a pulmonary embolism and died.

It made no sense. Tim was 28, the picture of health. He looked like a professional athlete. His sudden death was inexplicable. It crushed our family.

“My biggest fear,” said his mother, Jayne Wilpert, sitting at her kitchen table in New Jersey on the day of his wake, “is that people will forget Tim.”

Moments later, there was a knock on the door. Jayne opened the door to find members of Third Platoon standing there. They had flown in from all over the country and arrived at her door in unison.

Tim was the first member of the platoon to die. They had survived war together, and now Tim was gone.

After the funeral, we gathered at a diner near Fort Dix, and Tim’s platoon went to the back of the room. Brendan had arrived from his duty station in Hawaii, in his dress uniform, and Tim’s platoon invited him into their circle, where, with their arms around each others’ shoulders, they toasted Tim’s memory.

Advertisement

Over the years, sometimes in groups, sometimes individually, they have visited Tim’s grave at the veterans cemetery in New Jersey.

Every year, Tim’s platoon gets together for a weekend in various parts of the country. They have invited Tim’s younger brother, Johnny Wilpert, to join them. This year, they met up in Santa Monica so they could watch the Super Bowl together.

On Sunday night, just as the Super Bowl ended and confetti rained down at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Brendan’s wife, Sondra, gave birth to their first child at Massachusetts General Hospital. It was a boy.

They named him Tim.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.