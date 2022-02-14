Contractor faces $624,000 in fines for safety violations in East Boston job site; already faces perjury charges in fatal accident

In a statement, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration called Laurence M. Moloney a “severe violator” of safety rules due to the deaths of two employees on High Street on Feb 24, 2021, and issued a new round of life-threatening violations found at an excavation site in East Boston at 18 Crestway Rd. last year.

A contractor facing perjury charges in state court and $1.3 million in fines for workplace safety violations for an incident that cost two men their lives in downtown Boston was fined $624,777 Monday by a federal agency for again failing to protect workers at an East Boston site he opened with a business associate.

During a site inspection in East Boston, OSHA said it found a total of seven safety violations at the excavation being performed by Moloney and another contractor, identified as Nuala Nichoncubhair of Sterling Excavation LLC.

The East Boston issues were uncovered six months after Moloney, who was then using the corporate name of Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC, was fined $1.3 million for violations in connection with the deaths of Jordy Alexander Castaneda Romero, 27, of Lynn, and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez, 33, of Somerville.

The two men died after being hit by a dump truck and thrown into a 9-foot trench on High Street in Boston, where they were doing sewer work for a private landlord last year, the Globe has reported.

“Less than six months after being cited for egregious willful violations in the deaths of two employees in an excavation, this serial violator again exposed employees to potentially fatal cave-in and struck-by hazards,” OSHA Regional Administrator Galen Blanton said in a statement Monday.

Moloney is challenging the fines issued in connection with the High Street deaths, according to OSHA. An email has been sent to a lawyer that represented Moloney.

Moloney has used multiple corporate names over the years including Shannon Construction Corp. and Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC and has safety violations dating back 20 years, OSHA said.

“While Laurence Moloney may reincorporate and operate under a variety of names, what is consistent is his pattern of willfully violating safety and health requirements, ignoring OSHA citations and penalties and persistently placing employees in harm’s way,” Blanton said.

At the East Boston site, OSHA determined that Moloney and his companies failed to:

“- Ensure cave-in protection for each employee working in an excavation.”

“- Provide adequate protection to prevent loose rock or soil from falling into the excavation.”

“- Instruct each employee in the recognition and avoidance of unsafe conditions.”

“- Conduct frequent and regular inspections of the job site to identify and correct hazards.”

“- Ensure stability of adjoining buildings, walls, or other structures endangered by excavation operations.”

“- Ensure that a competent person identified all confined spaces employees were to enter.”

“- Provide adequate helmets to protect employees against impact and penetration by falling and flying objects.”

Moloney has pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to three counts of perjury stemming from the downtown Boston case and is free on bail. A 57-year-old Quincy resident, Moloney allegedly falsely claimed in City of Boston documents that his company had no OSHA violations.

The “Mattocks-Higgins Affidavit of Workplace Safety,” named after two men who died in the South End in 2016, requires contractors to disclose any OSHA safety citations in order to receive a work permit in Boston.

Moloney allegedly submitted false affidavits to the city on his company’s behalf on March 20, 2019, Aug. 6, 2019, and Dec. 1, 2020, stating that the company had no prior OSHA safety violations, according to court records.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.