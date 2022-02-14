First jury trials of 2022 underway after COVID-19 winter surge

“We are pleased that, as had been projected, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth has continued to decline to the point where we can resume jury trials,” Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Locke said in a statement. “Our courts will continue to follow appropriate protocols to protect the health and safety of jurors and all others who enter and work in our courthouses.”

Jury trials resumed Monday at courthouses across the state after a winter surge in COVID-19 cases prompted a six-week postponement that has kept jurors at home and trials off courtroom dockets so far this year.

Advertisement

Masks continue to be required in all courthouses.

The Office of Jury Commissioner summoned jurors to appear in the 63 courts that conduct jury trials, Jennifer Donahue, spokeswoman for the trial courts, said Monday morning. Mondays and Tuesdays are generally the busiest trial days, she said.

“We aim to have around 5,000 to 6,000 jurors per week appear at the courthouse,” Donahue said. “If all courts hit their targets, it would be around 8,000 juror per week, but in any given week, many will be cancelled because the court doesn’t need them on that day.”

Criminal cases in which the defendant is behind bars will take precedence as trials get underway.

“Many of those summoned may be cancelled in the preceding days, as the trial schedule is finalized and courts determine that they will not need some, or all of, the jurors summoned,” Donahue added. “In addition, cases often resolve just prior to trial, as the parties may reach a settlement, a defendant may accept a plea agreement, or for other reasons.”

Courthouses had remained open for other in-person business while jury trials and grand juries were put on hold on Dec. 31. An emphasis was placed on conducting matters remotely whenever possible.

Advertisement

The decision was made “in consideration of the health and safety of court users and personnel,” according to an order issued by the state Supreme Judicial Court.

The SJC acknowledged that the pause would “likely result in a further backlog” of cases. Prosecutors, public defenders, defense lawyers, and civil attorneys have cited snowballing numbers of cases ready for trial.

Defense lawyers in civil and criminal courts who had trial dates set for January saw them rescheduled for April with little hope that they would make it to trial then, or even this year.

In its order, the SJC initially had set Jan. 31 as a return to trial date. That was extended until Feb. 14.

The pandemic has spurred intermittent pauses in trials and caused courthouse closures.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.