Hubbardston man dies in Route 2 crash, may have suffered medical emergency

Kevin Kinnear, 59, was found dead at the scene after troopers received reports of a crash on the eastbound side of Route 2 before Exit 95 shortly after 5 p.m., State Police said in a statement .

A Hubbardston man who died in a crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg Saturday may have suffered a medical emergency before the Freightliner he was driving collided with a pickup truck, State Police said Monday.

State Police said the driver of the pickup truck, a 2013 Ram 1500, was traveling to the left of the Freightliner in the same direction when they collided. The pickup truck driver was not injured, State Police said.

The crash is under investigation, State Police said. Lanes of the highway were closed for more than two hours after the crash as authorities investigated and cleared the crash scene.

