Local MS-13 leader sentenced to 40 years in prison for role in 2018 murder of teen in Lynn

Erick Lopez Flores, 33, pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of RICO conspiracy on behalf of the MS-13 gang and admitted to his role in the violent killing of 17-year-old Herson Rivas , who was found beaten and stabbed to death in a wooded area near Henry Avenue Park on Aug. 2, 2018, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

A leader of a local branch of the MS-13 gang was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston to 40 years in prison for racketeering and participating in the murder of a teenage boy in Lynn in 2018, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.

Flores was one of six people , including a juvenile, who were indicted in November 2018 for the murder, and all have pleaded guilty, the US attorney’s office said.

Flores, the first of the defendants to be sentenced, “authorized the murder in his capacity as one of the leaders” of the Sykos Locos Salvatrucha clique of MS-13, which operates in Lynn, Chelsea, and other areas of the state, the US attorney’s office said.

Flores and the five other MS-13 members killed Rivas because they suspected he was cooperating with law enforcement, the US attorney’s office said.

Flores and the group lured Rivas to the park on July 30, 2018, and led him to the wooded area where at least four of the assailants attacked and stabbed him repeatedly, while Flores and a juvenile gang member “assisted at the scene,” the US attorney’s office said.

An autopsy found that Rivas was stabbed at least 32 times and suffered blunt force trauma to his head, the US attorney’s office said.

One of Flores’ co-defendants, Henri Salvador Gutierrez, was heard on a secretly recorded jailhouse conversation on Oct. 29, 2018, boasting about the killing and saying a fellow accomplice, Eliseo Vaquerano Canas, repeatedly stabbed the boy “as if he were a cow,” according to a Globe report following the indictments.

Gutierrez is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for RICO conspiracy and his role in the murder of Rivas, as well as for participating in a December 2016 murder in East Boston, the US attorney’s office said. Jonathan Tercero Yanes is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday for RICO conspiracy and his role in the 2018 murder, and Djavier Duggins will be sentenced for RICO conspiracy Thursday, the office said.

Sentencing hearings for Canas and co-defendant Marlos Reyes have not yet been scheduled, the office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.