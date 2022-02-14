The Massachusetts State House will reopen to public on Feb. 22. Here are the rules.

The Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 22, officials said. The reopening will come almost two years after it closed at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement Monday from Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, the leaders announced that members of the public will be allowed to enter the State House if they wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken no more than one day prior to entry.

“With public health data constantly evolving, we will review these requirements on a weekly basis,” they wrote in a statement. “We look forward to seeing the public in the State House.”