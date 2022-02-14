MBTA probes bus crash in Somerville that damaged fire hydrant and flooded home

The bus, she said, crashed “through a guardrail and fence from the adjacent Mystic Avenue / Route 93 off-ramp.”

The Somerville Fire Department was called to the end of Vermont Avenue at 8:51 p.m. to a bus crash, said Erica Mace, the public information officer for the city of Somerville, in an e-mail statement.

An MBTA bus crashed in Somerville Sunday night during a winter storm, damaging a light pole, fire hydrant, a porch, and a shed and causing flooding in one home, officials said.

Six passengers, including the driver, were on board but none were injured, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA.

The bus operator reported “slippery conditions,” Pesaturo said, but the accident remains under investigation.

Mace said firefighters assisted the passengers and all refused transport to the hospital.

She said a saw was used to cut fencing that was entangled around the bus.

“In addition to the guardrail and fence, damage was observed to a light pole, a fire hydrant, a porch, and a shed in a yard. Water from the broken hydrant resulted in some flooding in the basement of one home,” Mace said.

Mace said firefighters cleared the scene at 11:33 p.m. when the bus was removed, the flowing water had stopped, and the electrical hazard from the light pole “was rectified.”

Pesaturo said the part-time bus operator was hired on July 11, 2021. Pesaturo declined to name the operator, citing the active investigation.

While officials investigate, Pesaturo said the operator is out of service but is still being paid. He said the “results from the standard post-accident drug screening are pending.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.