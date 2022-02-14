North Smithfield, R.I., post office to be named for fallen soldier

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Congress has approved legislation to name a Rhode Island post office after a fallen soldier.

The legislation to name the facility in the Slatersville section of North Smithfield after Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte, which previously passed the U.S. Senate in July, now goes to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law, according to a statement from Rhode Island's congressional delegation.

Turcotte, a lifelong resident of North Smithfield, was serving with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division when he was killed in August 2017 during a live ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado. He was 20 years old. He is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.