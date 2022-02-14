Tufts University president Anthony Monaco to retire

In an email to the campus Monday morning, he thanked students, faculty, and staff for what he called “an incredible personal and professional journey.” Now, he wrote, is the time for a new leader with “a bold vision and fresh energy.”

Monaco, 62, said he has no immediate plans for his next chapter, but said he hopes to continue to work to solve “societal challenges” from a new post in academia or another sector.

Tufts University president Anthony Monaco will step down in the summer of 2023 after 12 years leading the institution, the university announced Monday.

“Tufts is an esteemed university that is poised to become even greater,” Monaco wrote.

Monaco’s is the latest in a string of announced presidential departures from some of New England’s top universities. MIT president L. Rafael Reif last week announced his retirement at the end of the year. Biddy Martin, president of Amherst College, will depart this summer after 11 years on the job. Dartmouth College president Philip Hanlon announced last month that he will step down in June 2023 after 10 years.

The departures of these longtime leaders follow two grueling years of guiding their institutions through an unprecedented global pandemic, and could lead to a wave of change in higher education leadership.

In an interview on Sunday, Monaco said he is proud of the work that Tufts has accomplished during his tenure in the areas of climate change, health disparities, civic engagement, and mental health.

“We have been able to have a profound impact in many different areas,” he said.

Monaco said leading the institution through the pandemic has been difficult, but he found camaraderie in other presidents from around the region who met regularly during the past two years. Monaco was a key leader during the outbreak and helped create the COVID-19 testing program with the Broad Institute that proved pivotal in allowing universities to stay open during the pandemic.

“We [presidents] shared our anxieties and plans to overcome them,” he said. “It was really tough for a lot of leaders to manage the rising rates of positivity ... and by being together and sharing expertise, it really helped overall in managing such a difficult situation.”

The biggest challenge for any university president, Monaco said, is trying to keep the institution focused on its long-term goals while dealing with the immediate challenges that inevitably arise. The pandemic, he said, was a prime example.

“You’re trying to look toward the future while the external environment is changing rapidly and often unexpectedly,” he said.

A geneticist by training, Monaco ran a center for human genetics at Oxford University in the United Kingdom before becoming pro-vice-chancellor for planning and resources at Oxford in 2007.

In an email to the Tufts community on Monday, Peter R. Dolan, the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, thanked Monaco on the board’s behalf “for his steadfast leadership of the university, for his dedication to Tufts, and for the clear moral compass and intellectual rigor that have guided him as president.”

Dolan credited Monaco for doubling the university’s endowment from $1.4 billion in 2011 to $2.8 billion today and nearly doubling undergraduate applications, from 17,097 for the class entering in fall 2011 to over 34,000 for the current admissions cycle. He also praised him for the 2016 acquisition of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Tufts is in the midst of a $1.5 billion fund-raising campaign, and so far has raised $1.28 billion, Dolan said, adding that Monaco intends to meet the goal over the next year. The money is intended to allow the school to hire more faculty, increase financial aid, repair old buildings, and build new facilities, he wrote.

Monaco oversaw the university during a time of profound societal upheaval. In 2019, the university removed the Sackler name from its medical school programs and facilities, an effort to distance itself from the family and its company, Purdue Pharma, which admitted to playing a key role in fueling the opioid addiction epidemic. Also in 2019, Monaco was vocal in his support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, opposing President Donald Trump’s attempt to end it.

Monaco said he wishes he had made greater strides toward expanding the university’s capacity to respond to the mental health needs of students.

“I’m worried that the mental health rise is not abating,” he said. He said he worries that undergraduate students have moved on to graduate and professional programs still facing issues he wished could have been addressed sooner.

“It’s not just the volume, you get more acute cases that require hospitalization and serious attention,” he said.

Monaco and other presidents stepping down or retiring are departing at an inflection point for higher education. The number of college-age young people is decreasing and is expected to cause major shifts in the higher education market. There is also greater skepticism about the value of high-cost degrees.

“I think higher education leaders need to communicate better the relevancy of a college education,” he said.

The young generation in this country is also the most diverse in US history, and Monaco said colleges should focus on increasing the diversity of staff and faculty.

He said he hoped Tufts’ next president will focus on expanding the university’s profile as a research institution. During his tenure, he said, the university developed more master’s and PhD programs. The next leader, he said, should focus on attracting more funding for research.

“The new president needs to push that agenda even further so that we can be competitive and use all of our expertise on societal challenges with the right funding,” he said.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz and on Instagram @laurakrantz.