Rhode Island experts pick the best Super Bowl commercials

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 332.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I wish that Tupac reappeared during the halftime show last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 79.5 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 37.6 percent

New cases: 430 (on Friday)

Currently hospitalized: 241

Total deaths: 3,376

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

From the nail-biting finish to the superb halftime show, Super Bowl LVI delivered in almost every way.

The only thing missing from last night’s Super Bowl was a commercial for road salting, which might have reminded mayors across Rhode Island that it was awfully slippery outside.

But if you didn’t care about the game and you somehow don’t know who Dr. Dre is, at least you had the commercials. Here’s what some of Rhode Island’s most talented agencies thought of the ads.

Michael Silvia, Duffy & Shanley

The ad nerd in me will say that there was no Apple “1984″ — nothing that will endure. That said, everyone on Twitter was talking about the Coinbase QR code. Colin Jost made me laugh out loud for Amazon. And Pringles’ “Stuck” was low-key stupid genius.

But in the end, two spots gave me goosebumps: Google Pixel 6, with some absolutely glorious — and long overdue — photos. And the lovely Toyota para-Olympians spot with its nice, if not original, “Start Your Impossible” tag line.

But if we’ve learned anything from once again seeing the likes of Lindsey, Arnold, Martha, and Snoop - not to mention amateur reviewers who reference commercials from 1984 – it’s that maybe it’s time for us fifty-somethings to step back and let the kids have a go.

Phil Loscoe, RDW Group

The night’s biggest winner was the NFL, with a tremendous postseason of exciting, competitive games capped by a very good Super Bowl. They won the halftime show, too: By giving that forum to hip hop/rap artists, it was a win for an audience to which the league has too often appeared tone deaf.

The ads? They were surprisingly good, too. Fewer celebrity-driven ads (there were still too many) was a plus. Of the 58 national spots that aired, I had 24 with a B or higher. The biggest winners for me were e*Trade, Doritos, Avocados from Mexico, and the NFL video game animation spot that aired at halftime had arguably the best production values of them all. It was a good night for the NFL.

Steve Rosa, (add)ventures

The NFL’s “Bring down the house” debuted right before halftime. It shows three generations of a family in a Cat in the Hat-like escapade with animatronic football players including Lamar Jackson, Peyton Manning, and Walter Payton. With the players emerging from the TV in a virtual-turned-real experience, they start having fun with the cute kids complete with tackles, dives, and long passes. Unfortunately, the home gets trashed, the parents are angry, but grandma saves the day.

The spot works because it bridges generations of not only NFL players, but fans of both traditional and e-sports. Plus, who doesn’t love a “Gronk” spike? It was directed by Peter Berg of Friday Night Lights fame, and his love of football shines as the NFL positions itself across generations.

Dante Bellini Jr., Hooligan Film Productions

This was a better year, but still not great. In a world where money is seemingly no object, pure creativity was again lacking. At $7 million for a 30-second spot (plus the cost of production and A-List celebrities), advertisers were in a rare atmosphere. But once again, I think the vampire effect was in full force and that the stars overshadowed the brands – in most of the spots. How many products and services can Peyton Manning endorse? Obviously, all of them!

My favorite this year was pretty easy: Pringles’ “Stuck” is pretty memorable and the only celebrity element is the perfect Lionel Richie soundtrack. It’s utterly creative, on-brand, impeccably cast and directed, and the perfect follow-up to their impossibly hysterical (and cringe-filled) 2021 ad. Worst ad? Uber Eats.

Alec Beckett, Nail

In a sea of celebrities, one ad stopped the room cold. The QR code bouncing slowly across the screen confused the older folks, while the younger folks whipped out their cell phones to discover that it was for Coinbase. I wish they’d had the guts to not put their logo up at the end, as I’m sure the agency was begging them. But in an environment where there was a whole lot of clever advertising, this showed how much more powerful it is to be smart than clever.

And while there was a ton of money spent on forgettable ads, one stood out to me as strategically catastrophic: Kia’s ad for the new electric vehicle. The biggest worry consumers have about electric cars is that they’ll run out of electricity at a terrible time. So why on earth did Kia spend millions of dollars to sell its electric car with an ad about how a robot dog runs out of electricity at a terrible time?

⚓ Former Cranston mayor Allan Fung is running for Congress. Read more.

⚓ A former Rhode Island Catholic priest accused of sexual assault in the 1980s was found incompetent to stand trial, ending the criminal prosecution against him. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Destenie Vital, executive director of What Cheer Flower Farm, an organization that brings happiness and comfort to those in difficult situations by donating 100 percent of the flowers it grows and “rescues” that would have likely been thrown out. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Faced with too many job openings and not enough people to fill them, employers are considering candidates they might not have even looked at in the past, a change that could have lasting implications for the labor market. Read more.

⚓ She hoped to win an exotic vacation on “The Price is Right.” She ended up with a trip to New Hampshire. Read more.

⚓ Cooper Kupp might have won the Super Bowl MVP, but Aaron Donald was the real hero of the game. Read more.

⚓ It’s Valentine’s Day. Eat cake.

⚓ The House Committee on Health and Human Services meets at 3 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ Providence’s redistricting committee meets at 6 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

Rhode Island’s social workers are underpaid and overworked. I spent some time with Travis Wiggins from Tides Family Services to learn about his experience. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Alexa Gagosz talks to Jason Tranchida about his effort to put a spotlight on the 1919 Newport Naval sex scandal. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

