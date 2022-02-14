Search for Emerson College’s next president put on pause

The committee determined that the pause is for “the best interest of the College,” Alexander wrote. A copy of the letter was posted to Emerson Today , the college’s news website.

The Presidential Search Committee and the Board of Trustees agreed that pausing the search will “give the College the opportunity to focus on immediate needs, while strengthening the foundation for Emerson’s next president,” according to a letter to the Emerson community from Eric Alexander, chair of both the committee and the board.

The committee looking for Emerson College’s next president said Monday that the search has been paused, and that Interim President William Gilligan will remain in the role until June 2023.

The decision comes after several candidates have already been interviewed for the position, according to the letter.

The search for the new president will be relaunched at a later date, Alexander wrote.

“Since the beginning of the search, we have stated that our goal is to find a president with the distinct skill set required to lead this extraordinary College through today’s complex challenges to continued long-term success,” Alexander wrote.

The search began following the December 2020 announcement of the departure of former President Lee Pelton, who left Emerson to become chief executive and president of the Boston Foundation.

The Presidential Search Committee, which includes students, faculty, trustees, staff, and administrators, was formed soon thereafter. Gilligan stepped into his role as interim president in June 2021.

Gilligan, who agreed to extend his tenure through June 2023, is set to work over the next 18 months with the Board of Trustees on an agenda, including “leading our accreditation process, identifying our next vice president for Equity and Social Justice, and setting the priorities for the College, to ensure the forward momentum of the institution,” Alexander wrote.

“I would like to thank the members of the search committee for their hard work and commitment to the spirit of shared governance, and the full Emerson community for your continuing dedication and service to Emerson College,” Alexander wrote. “We remain committed to finding the right president for Emerson and we will continue to provide significant updates in the weeks and months ahead.”





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.