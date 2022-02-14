Two people killed in crash in East Brookfield

Two people were killed in a crash in East Brookfield Monday afternoon, authorities said.
At 2:47 p.m. State Police tweeted that troopers were at the scene of the two-car collision on Route 49 at Flagg Road in East Brookfield. Two people died and a third victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the tweet said.
State Police said the road was closed and an investigation into the crash was underway. At 2:51 p.m. State Police tweeted that traffic was diverted at Podunk Road south of Route 49 and at Adams Road north of Route 49.
“Investigation ongoing by Troop C patrols, crash reconstruction & crime scene units,” State Police tweeted. “Road closed for at least another hour. Updates to follow.”
