Two people killed in crash in East Brookfield

Two people were killed in a crash in East Brookfield Monday afternoon, authorities said.

At 2:47 p.m. State Police tweeted that troopers were at the scene of the two-car collision on Route 49 at Flagg Road in East Brookfield. Two people died and a third victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the tweet said.

State Police said the road was closed and an investigation into the crash was underway. At 2:51 p.m. State Police tweeted that traffic was diverted at Podunk Road south of Route 49 and at Adams Road north of Route 49.