fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people killed in crash in East Brookfield

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 14, 2022, 31 minutes ago

Two people were killed in a crash in East Brookfield Monday afternoon, authorities said.

At 2:47 p.m. State Police tweeted that troopers were at the scene of the two-car collision on Route 49 at Flagg Road in East Brookfield. Two people died and a third victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the tweet said.

State Police said the road was closed and an investigation into the crash was underway. At 2:51 p.m. State Police tweeted that traffic was diverted at Podunk Road south of Route 49 and at Adams Road north of Route 49.

“Investigation ongoing by Troop C patrols, crash reconstruction & crime scene units,” State Police tweeted. “Road closed for at least another hour. Updates to follow.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video