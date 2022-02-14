Two people from Mass. among riders involved in snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire

Owen was not wearing a helmet, Fish and Game said, and suffered minor injuries.

Cody Owen, 26, of Moultonborough, N.H., was thrown from his snowmobile at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Lake Winnipesaukee in Tuftonboro, N.H., after losing control and striking a pressure ridge on the lake, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.

An 11-year-old boy and a woman, both from Mass., were among riders involved in four snowmobile crashes that left three people injured in New Hampshire this weekend, Fish and Game officials said.

Officials said he was transported to shore by Tuftonboro Fire Department and transferred to an ambulance.

“NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders that ice conditions are always changing and to always wear a helmet while operating a snowmobile,” Fish and Game said.

On Corridor 5 in Colebrook, N.H., at approximately 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Sarah Ellsworth, 27, of Hill, N.H., crashed into another snowmobile after “attempting to navigate a slight side slope in the trail,” Fish and Game said in a separate statement.

“Witnesses at the scene reported that she pressed the throttle while going over a dirt patch that was exposed on the side slope, causing her to crash into a snowmobile traveling north,” Fish and Game said.

The department said she suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and that the operator of the other machine was not injured. Both machines suffered serious damage and were towed, Fish and Game said.

Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded, and medical services transported her to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Fish and Game said.

The department said that “both inexperience and unreasonable speed for the existing conditions” were the factors in the crash.

An 11-year-old boy from Westford, Mass., suffered “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” after being ejected from a snowmobile on Lake Winnipesaukee, Fish and Game said.

The boy, who was riding with three others, was ejected from the snowmobile at approximately 4 p.m. in Gilford, N.H., when they “attempted to cross a dangerous pressure ridge,” Fish and Game said.

“While crossing, the minor failed to negotiate the ridge, causing the snowmobile to flip and eject him,” Fish and Game said.

Two off-duty Gilford police officers that were fishing nearby provided aid until Gilford fire and rescue arrived, Fish and Game said. Responders deemed his injuries as serious and potentially life-threatening, and he was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., Fish and Game said.

On Monday, Conservation Officer River Payne said in a telephone interview that the boy was released from the hospital.

A snowmobile operator from Mass. struck a trail groomer on Sunday in Gorham, N.H. on Corridor 19, Fish and Game said in another statement.

Christine Lloyd, 41, of Auburn, Mass., was behind her riding partner at approximately 3:15 p.m. when she saw a trail groomer, Stephen Sheridan, 63, of Gorham, N.H., Fish and Game said.

“Lloyd came over the top of the hill and saw both the groomer and other snowmobile stopped in the trail and tried to stop her machine to avoid striking the groomer,” Fish and Game said.

Lloyd could not stop her machine, Fish and Game said, so she jumped off it before it struck Sheridan. The snowmobile struck Sheridan’s snowblade, Fish and Game said.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene and determined neither operator was injured, Fish and Game said.

Sheridan, Fish and Game said, was driving the snow groomer for a local snowmobile club on a hilly section of the trail.

Fish and Game said the crash was caused by “inattention” and “unreasonable speed.” The department said Lloyd was issued a “summons for unreasonable speed.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, an all-terrain vehicle, or ATV, rolled down an icy slope onto a frozen stream, trapping one passenger and ejecting two juvenile passengers, Fish and Game said in another statement.

Donald Smagula, 67, of Manchester, N.H., was driving an ATV at approximately 1 p.m. in Pine Island Park in Manchester, N.H., to go ice fishing with his family, Fish and Game said.

Because of the icy conditions, Fish and Game said, Smagula could not make a right-hand turn, and the ATV rolled down “an embankment onto a frozen stream.”

Fish and Game said Smagula was trapped under the ATV, and a member of the family called 911. Smagula was not wearing a helmet, Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game said there were two juveniles with Smagula — one was a passenger and one was being towed by the ATV. They were both uninjured and wearing the proper safety gear, Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game and Manchester police, fire, and EMS responded. Smagula was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game issued a reminder for those riding off-highway recreational vehicles, or OHRVs.

“NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders that with constantly changing temperatures, trails can be extremely icy in certain areas, and regardless of age everyone should always wear appropriate safety gear while operating OHRVs,” the department said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.