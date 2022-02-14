CDC shortens interval between 3rd and 4th shot for those with weakened immune systems

A weakened immune system can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, the CDC says. That’s because a weakened immune system won’t react strongly enough to a vaccine to prepare the body for the onslaught of the actual virus. Many medical conditions and treatments can cause a person to be immunocompromised , according to the CDC.

“I support this recommendation, as people with moderate to severe immunosuppression have impaired responses to the vaccines. Studies show that these additional doses do increase the chances for response, and shortening the interval allows them to get protected sooner,” Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in an e-mail.

A Boston infectious disease expert on Monday welcomed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to shorten the interval recommended between the third and fourth COVID-19 shots for people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC recommended Friday that some people with weakened immune systems get a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine three months after completing the initial series of three Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, rather than the previous interval of five months.

A fourth shot was originally recommended for people with weakened immune systems in October. The original interval was six months after the first three shots. That interval was trimmed to five months in early January.

The CDC also said Friday that immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get an additional dose. That means two doses, at least 28 days apart, followed by third dose of one of the mRNA vaccines.

Ellen Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said patients had not received specific notification about the new recommendations, but “generally speaking, we have actively been communicating with our patients” to encourage them, their families, and their friends to get all the recommended shots.

An estimated 7 million people in the United States have weakened immune systems. The state Department of Public Health said it did not have a specific tally for Massachusetts.

Even if immunocompromised people get fourth shots, two experts urged in an opinion piece in STAT News, more must be done, including making available monoclonal antibody treatments and antiviral drugs.

Luciana Borio, an infectious disease physician who is a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, and John P. Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, said one monoclonal antibody product, Evusheld, which can be given in advance every six months to protect people, is a practical option but is in short supply. They called for acceleration of “the evaluation and authorization of additional potent and broadly active monoclonal antibodies.”

Sax noted that “some people with immunosuppression can get additional protection” from Evusheld, saying that “it doesn’t replace vaccination, but is a good supportive strategy.”

Borio and Moore said, “Immunocompromised people are a medically vulnerable group. Protecting them should be a public health priority, as many are already dealing with life-threatening medical conditions. We don’t want to see them have to cope with Covid-19, too. Life can’t go back to normal until everyone has effective tools to cope with Covid-19.”

