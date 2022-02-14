Boston landlords who do the right thing should get a break too

Boston, can we talk real estate taxes? In 2016, I bought a three-family building in East Boston as an investment — my IRA account, if you will. Since I welcomed the first tenant, the rents have been considerably below market, something my realtor keeps reminding me of when September rolls around and it’s time to renew the leases. My utmost desire is to attract decent tenants who will care for their units and pay on time. In my eyes, what I get for rent seems fair in return, and I’m willing to forgo what the market says I could still reap. But real estate tax increases year after year put pressure on my and, in direct measure, my tenants’ affordability index. When the city is considering rent affordability, beyond the issues concerning zoning regulations, I implore it to explore innovative ways to look at tax evaluations in order to help landlords like me do the right thing.

Andrés Branger