Ending legacy admissions will not address the problem of financial need

The proposed legislation that ties federal financial aid to ending alumni preferences in college admissions is misguided (“Bill would ban legacy preferences for university admissions,” Nation, Feb. 3). The likely result would be a redistribution of higher-income students among selective colleges, not increased access for low-income, first-generation students.

What colleges need to do is spend more on need-based financial aid for low-income students, and this bill will not incentivize them to do so. Many selective institutions that take financial need into account in the admissions process reject applicants based on income. Prohibiting legacy preferences will have no impact on their admission of low-income students. And colleges that claim they do not take need into account still compete for higher-income students through expenditures on their academic and extracurricular programs, since wealthier families care about these things and are willing and able to pay for them. When a college responds to incentives to compete for these students and families, there are fewer resources available for need-based financial aid.