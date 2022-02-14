Not so fast on the no-fly list

One of the places where someone has been especially likely to witness or be on the receiving end of this unfortunate phenomenon is on an airplane. The Federal Aviation Administration reported a spike in unruly behavior last year, attributing the majority of cases to passengers resisting the federal mask mandate. Flight attendants have also reported an unprecedented number of rowdy passengers hopping aboard commercial aircraft, with one survey showing one-fifth of crew members experiencing a physical incident with a passenger.

Since mask mandates started cropping up at the start of the pandemic, there has been a minority of people that has felt the need to resist them as vociferously as possible — as though wearing a mask to protect oneself and others from a deadly virus is somehow a threat to civil liberties. The outrage from this particular constituency has been well documented: Video after video of anti-mask customers berating business employees, and sometimes physically assaulting them, has flooded news feeds throughout the COVID-19 age.

That’s why the CEO of Delta Air Lines has asked the Department of Justice to help airlines curb this disruptive and dangerous behavior by establishing a national no-fly list for passengers who have behaved violently, disruptively, or dangerously on planes. “We are requesting you support our efforts with respect to the much-needed step of putting any person convicted of an on-board disruption on a national, comprehensive, unruly passenger ‘no-fly’ list that would bar that person from traveling on any commercial air carrier,” the Delta CEO, Edward Bastian, wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

While it’s great that airlines are trying to reduce the risk of rowdy behavior on their planes — and certainly should be looking for solutions to the problem — creating such a database would be an extreme step, one that the federal government should be cautious about taking.

To be sure, the idea of a no-fly list for unruly passengers is not without merit. The uptick in these incidents has placed airline employees in an unpleasant work environment, one that risks being verbally abused or physically assaulted on any given day. Not only that, but this kind of childish behavior has also put both crew members and other passengers at higher risk of contracting COVID, caused flight delays, and even resulted in emergency landings. It’s crucial for law enforcement and airline companies to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members, and putting these unruly passengers on a no-fly list would essentially eliminate the chance of having repeat offenders.

But as with any law-enforcement mechanism, there is plenty of room for unintended consequences, and a no-fly list that bans people from ever flying again seems especially susceptible to bad outcomes. Take the no-fly list that the government already maintains for suspected terrorists, which is riddled with problems and hardly a model for good law enforcement. The government has been criticized, and sued, for violating people’s freedoms, giving room to racial profiling, and being clouded in secrecy and opaque standards. For example, people aren’t notified if they’re on the list, a testament to the lack of due process involved in cultivating it. That is not to say that the no-fly list for unruly passengers would inevitably be designed so poorly, but the government has not shown that it’s capable of resisting overreach when it comes to running this kind of database. At the very least, if the government does go ahead with a no-fly list, there should be clear, fair processes for passengers to appeal their inclusion on the list, and flight bans should be temporary, not permanent.

There are also other tools at the disposal of both the airlines and federal law enforcement to tamp down these outbursts on planes before resorting to the drastic measure of lifetime bans on flying on any airline. Some of these are already underway, such as levying stiffer penalties on people who violate rules and bolstering enforcement. The Transportation Security Administration, for example, has already doubled its fines for certain violations, and the Department of Justice said that it is making prosecuting federal crimes on airplanes a priority in order to show people that there will be serious consequences for disrupting a flight. That’s a step in the right direction, and both airlines and the federal government should give these policies time before determining whether they are yielding sufficient results in bringing down the number of disruptive incidents. Additionally, airlines have the right to maintain no-fly lists of their own and ban passengers who violate their rules from traveling with them again — a resource that companies have already been using.

Ultimately, the idea of a no-fly list is one that is responding to a problem that is very much confined to this moment. When the pandemic is finally in the rearview mirror, or when more and more people get used to masking in certain situations, it’s unlikely that this increase in unruly passengers will persist, and the country would be stuck with an expansive law-enforcement tool that could easily be misused — as the no-fly list that already exists has clearly shown. Blanket bans on flying can also, in some cases, upend people’s jobs and livelihoods, imposing a much more severe punishment than is appropriate. There has been no shortage of shortsighted policies in response to COVID-related problems. The government should not be adding any more to that list.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.