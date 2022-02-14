Olympics: See the US men’s hockey team’s path to the gold medal game

The youngest team in the tournament, the US through the preliminary round unblemished — blowing out China before knocking off defending gold medalists Canada and edging out Germany — to earn the No. 1 seed in the knockout round.

The United States men’s hockey team has been one of the surprises of the Olympics so far.

The Americans are three wins away from glory at the Games, starting with a quarterfinal against the winner of Monday night’s game between Germany and Slovakia.

Here’s the schedule:

2022 Winter Olympics: Men’s ice hockey schedule

(All times Eastern)

Qualification playoffs

Monday, 11:10 p.m.: Germany vs. Slovakia

Monday, 11:10 p.m.: Denmark vs. Latvia

Advertisement

Tuesday, 3:40 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

Tuesday, 8:10 a.m.: Canada vs. China

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, 11:10 p.m.: United States vs. Slovakia/Germany

Wednesday, 1:00 a.m.: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Denmark/Latvia

Wednesday, 3:40 a.m.: Finland vs. Czech Republic/Switzerland

Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.: Sweden vs. Canada/China

Semifinals

Thursday, 11:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Friday, 8:10 a.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Bronze medal game

Saturday, 8:10 a.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Gold medal game

Saturday, 11:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

How we got here

With 12 countries split into three groups, the winners of each group — the United States in Group A, the Russian Olympic Committee in Group B, and Finland in Group C — automatically qualified for the quarterfinals.

The best second-placed team (Sweden, with 7 points in Group C) earned the final automatic berth, while the remaining eight teams will play one more qualifying round. The winners of the four matchups will round out the quarterfinals.

The United States earned the top seed as the only team to win all three of its preliminary games in regulation.

Olympics: Men’s ice hockey history

Olympic men’s ice hockey predates the Winter Games, debuting at the Summer Olympics in 1920 in Antwerp. Seven teams competed in the first tournament. As many as 14 took part in 1998 and 2002, before returning to the 12-team field in place since 1976.

Advertisement

From 1924 until 1988, the tournament was held with a round-robin preliminary format and a points-based final round. Beginning in 1992, the medals have been decided by a single-elimination tournament.

Here’s the Americans’ major history at the Games.

Squaw Valley 1960: Gold

Wins all five final round matches, including a 2-1 win over silver medalists Canada

Sapporo 1972: Silver

3-2-0 in final round, settling for silver behind the Soviet Union

Lake Placid 1980: Gold

Wins both final round matches, including 4-3 win over the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice”

Albertville 1992: Fourth

6-1 loss to Czechoslovakia, Unified Soviet Team beats Canada 3-1 for gold

Salt Lake City 2002: Silver

5-2 loss to Canada, Russia beats Belarus 7-2 for bronze

Vancouver 2010: Silver

3-2 OT loss to Canada, Finland beats Slovakia 5-3 for bronze

Sochi 2014: Fourth

5-0 loss to Finland, Canada beats Sweden 3-0 for gold

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.