Olympics: See the US men’s hockey team’s path to the gold medal game

The United States men’s hockey team has been one of the surprises of the Olympics so far.
The youngest team in the tournament, the US through the preliminary round unblemished — blowing out China before knocking off defending gold medalists Canada and edging out Germany — to earn the No. 1 seed in the knockout round.
The Americans are three wins away from glory at the Games, starting with a quarterfinal against the winner of Monday night’s game between Germany and Slovakia.
Here’s the schedule:
2022 Winter Olympics: Men’s ice hockey schedule
(All times Eastern)
Qualification playoffs
Monday, 11:10 p.m.: Germany vs. Slovakia
Monday, 11:10 p.m.: Denmark vs. Latvia
Tuesday, 3:40 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
Tuesday, 8:10 a.m.: Canada vs. China
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, 11:10 p.m.: United States vs. Slovakia/Germany
Wednesday, 1:00 a.m.: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Denmark/Latvia
Wednesday, 3:40 a.m.: Finland vs. Czech Republic/Switzerland
Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.: Sweden vs. Canada/China
Semifinals
Thursday, 11:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA
Friday, 8:10 a.m.: TBA vs. TBA
Bronze medal game
Saturday, 8:10 a.m.: TBA vs. TBA
Gold medal game
Saturday, 11:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA
How we got here
With 12 countries split into three groups, the winners of each group — the United States in Group A, the Russian Olympic Committee in Group B, and Finland in Group C — automatically qualified for the quarterfinals.
The best second-placed team (Sweden, with 7 points in Group C) earned the final automatic berth, while the remaining eight teams will play one more qualifying round. The winners of the four matchups will round out the quarterfinals.
The United States earned the top seed as the only team to win all three of its preliminary games in regulation.
Olympics: Men’s ice hockey history
Olympic men’s ice hockey predates the Winter Games, debuting at the Summer Olympics in 1920 in Antwerp. Seven teams competed in the first tournament. As many as 14 took part in 1998 and 2002, before returning to the 12-team field in place since 1976.
From 1924 until 1988, the tournament was held with a round-robin preliminary format and a points-based final round. Beginning in 1992, the medals have been decided by a single-elimination tournament.
Here’s the Americans’ major history at the Games.
Squaw Valley 1960: Gold
Wins all five final round matches, including a 2-1 win over silver medalists Canada
Sapporo 1972: Silver
3-2-0 in final round, settling for silver behind the Soviet Union
Lake Placid 1980: Gold
Wins both final round matches, including 4-3 win over the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice”
Albertville 1992: Fourth
6-1 loss to Czechoslovakia, Unified Soviet Team beats Canada 3-1 for gold
Salt Lake City 2002: Silver
5-2 loss to Canada, Russia beats Belarus 7-2 for bronze
Vancouver 2010: Silver
3-2 OT loss to Canada, Finland beats Slovakia 5-3 for bronze
Sochi 2014: Fourth
5-0 loss to Finland, Canada beats Sweden 3-0 for gold
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.