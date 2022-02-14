As baseball standoff continues, the forecast for spring remains cloudy

But baseball is in the deepest of freezes this year, and there are only a handful of minor leaguers at the Red Sox facility. The lockout is now in its 12th week and baseball coverage is largely focused on arguments over aspects of the collective bargaining agreement instead of players arriving to camp to start a new season.

Even the most innocuous stories from Fenway South are welcomed by readers if for no other reason than they serve as a reminder that winter will soon be over. That first dateline from Fort Myers is more reliable than any groundhog.

The Globe has made it a point to start covering spring training in person the day after the Super Bowl the last dozen years. The timing makes sense: get rolling on baseball a day after football ends.

That’s not expected to change soon. The owners and players have taken turns expressing how disappointed they are in the proposals made by the other side. That spring training will not start on time later this week is certain.

The lack of urgency is what’s most disappointing. The last agreement expired Dec. 1, and the sides have met an average of only once every two weeks since. Major League Baseball and the Players Association have further wasted time making offers they knew would be rejected out of hand.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The game could have continued operating under the old CBA as negotiations were held, but the owners immediately locked the players out.

“We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season,” commissioner Rob Manfred said at the time.

How’s that working out?

A lock on a gate at JetBlue Park is the perfect symbol for the current state of baseball. Amanda Whittamore for the Boston Globe

Reaching a fair agreement shouldn’t be this hard. The players are right to seek better salaries for younger players, who have been taken advantage of for years, and to insist on competitive integrity throughout the game.

No owner should be in favor of tanking for draft picks. The Baltimore Orioles have been fielding low-budget teams designed to lose for three years now. They’re damaging the product teams like the Red Sox and Yankees are trying to sell to their fans.

Competitive integrity shouldn’t be a bargaining point; it’s necessary for the good of the sport. But owners are fine with dragging out this negotiation knowing that 1,000-plus players are more likely than 30 billionaires to break ranks and settle for less than what they wanted.

This is where baseball has consistently missed the point for several years. Fighting over money has obscured the larger point of the sides needing to work together to improve the product on the field to secure the long-term success of the game.

The players do not see Manfred as an ally and likely never will considering the acrimony of this winter. So important matters like improving the pace of play and getting more action back into the game have been pushed aside or will be implemented later.

There is no business to be conducted at the JetBlue Park ticket windows. Amanda Whittamore for the Boston Globe

For now, it’s not quite a crisis. The early days of spring training are a time for pitchers to build up arm strength while the hitters get their timing back. If players get to camp in two weeks, there would still be enough time to get ready for Opening Day March 31.

Spring training was once necessary to get the players back in shape after an offseason of holding down other jobs. Now even the last man on the roster has a personal trainer. As hitters often say, they could get ready in two weeks. The rest is for the pitchers.

Spring training is important, but four weeks instead of six would suffice.

It does have its moments, though. A year ago, watching 18-year-old second base prospect Nick Yorke working with the major league players early in camp was educational because he didn’t look out of place.

It also was in February a year ago when Alex Cora walked by early one morning and suggested going to watch Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock throw in the bullpen.

“I think we’ve got something in this kid,” he said.

Turns out they did. Whitlock appeared in 46 games last season and had a 1.96 earned run average. They might try him as a starter this season, which would have been something to keep an eye on in Florida.

For now, baseball fans remain on the outside looking in. Amanda Whittamore for the Boston Globe

It’s also a good time to get to better know the players because the setting is so much more informal than during the season. Snippets of conversation in February bloom into stories down the road. Given how much turnover the Sox have had the last few years, that’s important.

Hopefully those moments happen again sometime soon. But as is often the case with baseball, it’s hard to be optimistic.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.