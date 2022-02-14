Brad Marchand travels with Bruins to New York to appeal six-game ban

Marchand served a three-game ban in November for slew footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson . For roughing and high-sticking Jarry three months later, he was punished as a repeat offender and hit with a suspension that was twice as long as his first ban.

Brad Marchand is expected to make a trip to New York on Wednesday to appeal his six-game suspension.

The Department of Player Safety deems repeat offenders to be players who’ve been disciplined multiple times in 18 months. It also makes clear that even if a player is not a repeat offender, his history can still be considered in future disciplinary action.

Marchand has been suspended eight times in his career. Before this season, he hadn’t been disciplined since 2018.

In his absence, the Bruins took a 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, then bounced back with a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. Trent Frederic, who missed a month with an upper-body injury after being hit by Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, returned and has given the Bruins a boost on the third line with Jack Studnicka and Nick Foligno, scoring the opening goal against Ottawa.

“I’ve liked his game,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “I know he wants to stay in the lineup every night. When you have 14 healthy forwards, that’s a challenge. So good for him. That’s what we want — the guys that stay out pushing to stay in there.”

Marchand’s suspension has created an opportunity.

“If Marsh came back tomorrow, Freddy wouldn’t be coming out,” Cassidy said. “He’s staying in there . . . If he can stay and complement that line and stay in that spot, to me that’s a really nice looking third line. Got a bit of everything there, guys that can score, work, contribute on special teams and probably be a good matchup.”

Bouncing back

The Bruins remain the only team in the league to avoid a three-game losing streak this season.

Keeping losses from becoming larger slides is a trait that starts as soon as the team gets back on the ice to practice, Cassidy said.

“I think one good thing is we tend to get back to work and leave the building in a good frame of mind so it’s not dragging on, the negativity,” he said. “Not every team will practice well after some losses. They get down, they want to save their energy and they lose a little bit of that drive. That’s a credit to them for wanting to get right back to work. The Bruins have been a work culture for a long time. Credit to the guys who have established that.

Another skid-stopping characteristic is quality goaltending.

“We feel that we fall into that category, we have goaltenders that can help us not get into those stretches,” Cassidy said. “We’ve been that way for years.”

In the Bruins’ most recent case, Jeremy Swayman bounced back from giving up three goals against the Penguins by posting his second shutout of the season against the Senators.

“When you lose a lot in a row, that’s one position that can change the whole dynamic of the game just by him being on,” Cassidy said. “You see that every night in the league, goaltenders steal a game. Usually, if you’re on a long bad rum that probably tells me that’s not where your goaltending needs to be.”

The Bruins have lost back-to-back games just five times this season. Until Sunday, Linus Ullmark had been the stopper, getting four of his 16 wins in those situations. This was the first time Swayman broke up consecutive losses this season.

“We trust him to go back in and do it,” Cassidy said. “We’ve got to make a decision, who’s going in when you’ve lost a couple, and we could’ve easily went back with Ullmark. But it was a good call by [goaltending coach] Bob Essena to say, ‘Hey, let’s go with Sway. Get him back in there.”

Bergeron back on the ice

Patrice Bergeron was on the ice Monday in a maroon jersey. He did not travel with the team as it left in the afternoon to face the New York Rangers on Tuesday but is expected to meet the team on the trip. Bergeron has been out since Feb. 8 with a head injury he sustained as he crashed into the wall after getting his skate caught in Sidney Crosby’s skate . . . Matt Grzelcyk is probable for the Rangers game after going through Monday’s morning skate . . . Urho Vaakanainen also practiced but will miss his fourth straight game since being hit by Seattle’s Yanni Gourde.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.