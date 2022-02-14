IOC says there will be no medal ceremony if Russian Kamila Valieva finishes in top three

Valieva was cleared Monday by Court of Arbitration for Sport judges to compete starting Tuesday, despite failing a drug test ahead of the Olympics.

There will also be no medal ceremony for the team event, where Russia won gold a week ago with help from Valieva. The US won silver and Japan won bronze.

The International Olympic Committee says there will be no medal ceremony in Beijing if 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva places in the top three in the women’s individual event.

But a separate investigation of that possible doping offense must be done in Russia and could take several months to resolve.

In the meantime, if Valieva wins an individual medal when the competition concludes Thursday, there won’t be even a flower ceremony on the ice.

The IOC says its executive board decided “in the interest of fairness to all athletes” not to award medals this week.

It will “organize dignified medal ceremonies once the case of Ms. Valieva has been concluded.”

US Olympic officials express disappointment

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee released a statement Monday in response to the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

“We are disappointed by the message this decision sends,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said. “It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold our athletes, coaches, and all involved to the highest of standards.

“Athletes have the right to know that they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, today that right is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled Monday that Valieva is eligible to compete in the upcoming women’s figure skating individual competition, despite failing a drug test before the Olympics.

Valieva’s urine sample was collected on Dec. 25 in St. Petersburg, Russia, but her test results were not flagged until Feb. 8, a day after she helped the Russians win a gold medal in the team figure skating event. The US earned silver, while Japan took bronze. The medals have yet to be officially awarded.

A laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden reported to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) that Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance thought to increase endurance. RUSADA temporarily suspended Valieva before reinstating her after she appealed the decision.

The International Olympic Committee, World Anti-Doping Agency, and International Skating Union then appealed the decision to lift the suspension, prompting the CAS to schedule a hearing. The court ruled Valieva can compete in Beijing while her doping case remains unresolved.

“We know this case is not yet closed,” Hirshland continued. “We call on everyone in the Olympic Movement to continue to fight for clean sport on behalf of athletes around the world.”

The gold medal Valieva won in the team event, as well as any medal she may win in the individual competition, could potentially be taken from her.

China wins women’s aerials

Australia has a habit of dominating freestyle skiing aerials, but China came to Genting Snow Park on a bitingly cold night hoping to win medals for the home country. And China delivered.

With the evening temperature at minus-10 degrees Fahrenheit, Xu Mengtao who won the gold medal, with a back-full-full-full effort executed to near perfection. Hanna Huskova, the defending gold medalist from Belarus, earned silver, and Megan Nick of the United States got bronze.

Her score of 108.61 put her in first place.

That left Ashley Caldwell, of the United States, jumping last. She did the same trick, landed a bit on her backside, and finished fourth. Afterward she embraced Xu, the winner overcome with tears. Xu then danced with the Chinese flag draped over her shoulders.

Laura Peel of Australia, a two-time world champion and one of the favorites to medal, came in fifth after a hard fall.

Austria wins ski jumping gold

Austria won Olympic gold in the ski jumping team event on Monday, four years after failing to even earn a medal in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games “We missed the podium four years ago,” Austrian jumper Manuel Fettner said. “It’s much better now.” Fettner jumped 128 meters (420 feet) on his final jump to soar past Slovenia, sealing the first-place finish for the four-man team.“The pressure is not only on your shoulders,” said Fettner, who won silver on the normal hill. Fettner, Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber and Jan Hoerl combined to score 942.7 points, beating Slovenia by 8.3 points with a combination of jaw-dropping distances and style that impressed the judges. “I’d say it’s one of the best days in my life,” Kraft said. “It’s a team with friends.” The Slovenians earned silver and Germany won bronze … Putting a quiet end to a difficult Winter Olympics, Jamie Anderson of the United States failed to advance to the women’s big air snowboarding final, a disappointing finish after she earned a silver medal in the event’s debut at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Anderson, 31, fell during her first two runs before landing her third: a front double 1080. But big air combines the best two scores out of a snowboarder’s three attempts to produce a final score, and Anderson’s performance was only good enough to put her in 12th place, briefly. Soon she was bumped down to 15th place and out of contention for the 12-woman final.

