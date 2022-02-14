Mikaela Shiffrin completes her downhill run in middle of the pack

After two rough opening performances at the Beijing Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin’s second act in China has been a measured return to proficiency. On Tuesday, in the women’s downhill, an Olympic event Shiffrin had never entered, she was 12th with about 10 of the top medal contenders still to race.

It was a clean, smooth run but not one with the kind of fearless, aggressive speed necessary to win one of the signature events of the Alpine meet in the Olympic Games.

But Shiffrin, who has favored the shorter, less speedy technical events, has competed sparingly in the downhill since 2019 and not at all since early December of last year. And the downhill was considered the weakest of the five events that Shiffrin expects to enter at the Beijing Games.