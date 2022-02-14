Mikaela Shiffrin completes her downhill run in middle of the pack

After two rough opening performances at the Beijing Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin’s second act in China has been a measured return to proficiency. On Tuesday, in the women’s downhill, an Olympic event Shiffrin had never entered, she was 12th with about 10 of the top medal contenders still to race.
It was a clean, smooth run but not one with the kind of fearless, aggressive speed necessary to win one of the signature events of the Alpine meet in the Olympic Games.
But Shiffrin, who has favored the shorter, less speedy technical events, has competed sparingly in the downhill since 2019 and not at all since early December of last year. And the downhill was considered the weakest of the five events that Shiffrin expects to enter at the Beijing Games.
Still, her result Tuesday, coupled with a ninth place finish in the super-G Friday, should provide ample momentum for her chances in Thursday’s Alpine combined, an event in which Shiffrin will be a prohibitive favorite. The combined mixes one run of downhill and one run of slalom and Shiffrin’s level of accomplishment in both should make her tough to beat. It will be her last individual event of the Olympics.
Of Shiffrin’s 73 World Cup career victories, only two have been in the downhill, the last in January 2020 and the other in 2017. In her past two downhills in December, she finished 38th and 26th.
In her first two races at the 2022 Winter Games last week, Shiffrin fell in the opening seconds of the giant slalom and slalom, her two best events.
The downhill was delayed with nine skiers left. Four of the last seven skiers didn’t finish.
Corinne Suter of Switzerland was first among the finishers, followed by Sofia Goggia of Italy.