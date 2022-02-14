Dylan Peterson’s late goal lifts Boston University to first men’s Beanpot title since 2015

It was the Terriers’ first Beanpot title since 2015, ending Northeastern’s streak of tournament titles at three.

Junior Jamie Armstrong set up the winning score, carrying the puck down the left into the Northeastern zone and holding it up before flicking it past Northeastern defenseman Jordan Harris, who was sliding in an attempt break up the play, across to Peterson, who knocked it past Huskies goalie T.J. Semptimphelter (28 saves) in the final minutes.

Dylan Peterson’s goal with 2:48 remaining was the only score of 69th men’s Beanpot final, lifting Boston University to a 1-0 win over Northeastern at TD Garden Monday night and giving the Terriers their 31st title.

Advertisement

The teams were scoreless through 20 minutes, with BU holding an 11-4 edge in shots.

Northeastern was able to keep the puck in the BU zone in the early going, and had several scoring chances, but Terriers goalie Vinny Duplessis was up to the task. The sophomore denied several bids by Jakov Novak and made a fantastic save on Tyler Spott, who was the recipient of a nice cross-ice feed from Ty Jackson and appeared to have an open net before Duplessis sprawled to his left and made the stop.

In the second period, BU’s Luke Tuch came swooping in from the left side and circled behind the goal and appeared to have Semptimphelter beat, but junior Alex Mella met Tuch at the net and knocked the puck away.

Sam Stevens had a couple of chances moments later, but his put back on a rebound went off the side of the net.

Northeastern forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine broke through the pack and skated past the goal to the left before firing the puck out front hoping for a deflection, but the puck went through Duplessis’ legs, where a trio of Terriers were able to pounce on it and tie it up.

Advertisement

BU’s Matt Brown may have had the best chance of the first 40 minutes to break the scoreless tie when he gathered the puck alone on the doorstep of the Northeastern net, but his shot went wide left to keep it scoreless through two periods, with the Terriers outshooting the Huskies 18-9.

The win improved BU’s record to 13-1-1 in its last 15 games.

In the consolation game, Boston College looked to have an opportunity to grab its first win of the calendar year when it took a 3-1 lead into the third period, thanks to a pair of goals from sophomore Colby Ambrosio. But the Crimson rallied for pair of goals in the third from Alex Gaffney and Jack Donato. After neither team scored in the five minute overtime, the game ended in a 3-3 tie, and BC’s winless streak stretched to 12 games (0-10-2).

Harvard (13-8-3) will be back in action when it hosts Princeton Friday night. BC (10-15-5) will face Northeastern in a home-and-home series this weekend beginning Friday at Matthews Arena.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.