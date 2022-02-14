fb-pixel Skip to main content
Olympics | Freestyle Skiing

Eileen Gu takes silver in the women’s freeski slopestyle

From staff and wire reportsUpdated February 14, 2022, 1 hour ago
Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final at Genting Snow Park.Matthias Hangst/Getty

Eileen Gu took home another medal from the Beijing Games with a second-place finish in the women’s ski slopestyle competition. That means she could still become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.

Gu’s bid for another gold medal was thwarted by Mathilde Gremaud. The freestyle skier from Switzerland won the event on a bitterly cold and hazy day when temperatures hovered around minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 Celsius). Kelly Sildaru of Estonia took home bronze.

Gu, the 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China, won the big air contest last week. She’s also competing in the halfpipe competition.

Sitting in eighth place after two runs, Gu used a strong final run to work her way onto the podium. She couldn’t catch Gremaud, who scored an 86.56 on her second run.


