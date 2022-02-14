fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: North Quincy’s Daithi Quinn headlines Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated February 14, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Sophomore Daithi Quinn (left) averaged 30.5 points per game for 12th-ranked North Quincy in a 3-1 week.DebeeTlumacki

Cody Cannalonga, North Reading After recording his 1,000th career point last Saturday at TD Garden, the senior guard averaged 25 points per game as the Hornets ran their winning-streak to five games with Cape Ann victories over Ipswich (68-62), Pentucket (61-58), and Triton (71-57).

CJ Cox, Lexington The junior guard drained a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer in Tuesday’s thrilling 60-59 over Winchester, paving the way for the No. 16 Minutemen (14-1) to capture the Middlesex League Liberty Division crown. Cox is averaging 23 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Trevor Foley, Mansfield — The sophomore netted 15 points in Tuesday’s 74-60 win over King Phillip, before stuffing the stat sheet with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks in Friday’s pivotal 56-55 win over Hockomock rival Franklin.

Amari Jamison, Whitman-Hanson Jamison averaged 25 points per game as the Panthers rattled off wins over Duxbury (61-54), Plymouth North (75-46), and Marshfield (59-44). In the win over the Eagles on Wednesday, the senior guard connected on seven 3-pointers.

Daithi Quinn, North Quincy The versatile sophomore averaged 30.5 points across a 3-1 week for the Raiders, recording a 44-point performance in Wednesday’s loss to Everett and a 39-point outburst in Sunday’s win over Natick. Quinn also notched a pair of doubles-doubles in Patriot League wins over Hanover (54-38) and previously undefeated Pembroke (49-45).

