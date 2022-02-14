EMass boys’ basketball: North Quincy’s Daithi Quinn headlines Players of the Week

Cody Cannalonga, North Reading — After recording his 1,000th career point last Saturday at TD Garden, the senior guard averaged 25 points per game as the Hornets ran their winning-streak to five games with Cape Ann victories over Ipswich (68-62), Pentucket (61-58), and Triton (71-57).

CJ Cox, Lexington — The junior guard drained a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer in Tuesday’s thrilling 60-59 over Winchester, paving the way for the No. 16 Minutemen (14-1) to capture the Middlesex League Liberty Division crown. Cox is averaging 23 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Trevor Foley, Mansfield — The sophomore netted 15 points in Tuesday’s 74-60 win over King Phillip, before stuffing the stat sheet with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks in Friday’s pivotal 56-55 win over Hockomock rival Franklin.