Garrett Richards sent $1,700 to Eric Kay, on trial in death of Tyler Skaggs, former DEA agent testifies

Retired DEA agent Mike Ferry testified on Monday that former Angels pitcher Garrett Richards sent $1,700 to Eric Kay in three Venmo transactions during the 2017 season. Kay, the team’s former communications director, is on trial in Texas having been accused of providing the illegal drugs that led to the overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. Richards, who played for the Red Sox in 2021, is one of several former Angels pitchers on the witness list for the trial.

Jarrett Allen went from being snubbed to a sub. Passed over in fan voting and overlooked by coaches as a reserve, Cleveland’s center will replace an injured James Harden at this year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland and give the Cavaliers two All-Stars for the first time since 2018. Allen’s strong second season with the Cavs has helped push them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The 6-foot-10 Allen was rewarded by being chosen to take Harden’s place by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Allen will join teammate Darius Garland for this year’s event at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both will play for Team LeBron (James), which will be coached by Phoenix’s Monty Williams. Harden is dealing with a left hamstring issue that is delaying his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden, who was chosen by coaches as an All-Star reserve, was traded last week by the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal for Ben Simmons. This is the first All-Star selection for Allen, who is averaging 16.2 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocked shots in 49 games. The 23-year-old is also second in the league in field-goal percentage (66.5 percent).

COLLEGES

Gonzaga back at No. 1 in men’s AP Top 25

Gonzaga keeps finding its way back to the top of the The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Zags reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for a third stint this season atop the AP Top 25, moving up one spot to swap places with Auburn after the Tigers fell to No. 2 following their first loss since November. Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to reach No. 1 for a fifth week this season. Gonzaga (21-2) was the preseason No. 1 after last year’s run to the NCAA championship game for what became its only loss. The Zags spent three weeks at the top before falling out after a loss to Duke, and also spent a week at No. 1 in mid-January before being supplanted by Auburn. It’s become a regular position for Gonzaga over the past four seasons, one no other team in the country can match. Going back to 2018-19, Gonzaga has spent at least four weeks at No. 1 each season, including last year’s wire-to-wire hold on the top spot. The Zags have now spent 31 of 72 weeks at No. 1 in the poll over the past four seasons, with Duke (11) and Baylor (10) the closest competitors.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

Flames deal for Tyler Toffoli from Canadiens

The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for two players and two draft picks. Toffoli has nine goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season. The 29-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 614 career NHL games with Montreal, Los Angeles, and Vancouver, recording 182 goals and 188 assists. He won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014. The trade reunites Toffoli with Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, who also was his head coach on that Cup-winning team in Los Angeles. Montreal receives forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft and a fifth-round selection next year.