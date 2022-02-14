Gloucester boys’ hockey proves it made the right call moving up to Div. 2 with road win over BC High

While they came close to letting the Eagles (5-11-1) tie the game in the third period, Gloucester never trailed and the team’s third line came up big for the winner. With his linemate, sophomore Brett Cunningham, forechecking, senior forward Aidan Donald picked off a pass and slid the puck through the five-hole for a 6-4 lead.

Now standing at 12-4 after a thrilling 6-5 victory over 13th-ranked BC High Monday night at UMass Boston, the Fishermen have shown that they belong.

When Gloucester coach Derek Geary announced to his players the Fishermen would be moving up to Division 2 in the MIAA’s realignment, they cheered loudly.

“It was electric,” Donald said. “I think of myself as a hype man, I’m not really a goal scorer, but I tend to do what’s good for the team, do what I need to do. I knew the boys would be buzzing after the goal. When Aidan Donald scores, you know the team’s going to be buzzing.”

Senior forward Jack Costanzo scored two goals, both in the second period as the Fishermen opened up a 4-1 lead.

“You could tell that all the boys when they saw [my first goal], they knew we could just get pucks on net and good things are going to happen,” Costanzo said. “It wasn’t the best shot, just a quick snapper.”

As the Eagles started to claw back in the third period, Geary was reminded of the team’s earlier struggles.

“All the games we lost, we had leads that we gave up,” he said. “It’s a big milestone to hold onto a lead.”

Sophomore forwards Joseph Orlando and Emerson Marshall helped open up the lead with Costanzo, and junior goalie Jack Delaney potted the 5th to stop the Eagles’ rally after they pulled within 1. Sophomore goalie Nick Tarantino made strong saves at the other end to keep the team alive.

“I would say the team was determined and didn’t play scared,” Geary said. “Felt like we were matching BC High’s intensity in those nervewracking moments. I didn’t feel like the moment was too big for us, we were playing as hard as we possibly could. I’m proud of the effort.”

After Donald scored the sixth goal, the Fishermen were whistled for a penalty, and the Eagles scored a power play goal with a minute left. Geary said that his team knew they could skate with BC High, and they knew they had it in them to hold on.

“We were stressing that discipline was going to win the game,” he said. “Not giving up goals on mistakes. That was the difference.”

Costanzo rose to the challenge.

“It’s probably the best feeling any captain would want for their team,” he said. “Knowing we could jump up a division and compete. Everyone’s talking about hockey at school. We’re kind of like a family now.”

Archbishop Williams 6, Bishop Feehan 2 — Junior defenseman Matthew Keenan (2 goals), senior forward Jackson Sylvester, sophomore forward Ben Sylvester, freshman forward Finn Kelly, and senior forward Barry Page scored for the Bishops (9-7-1) in the consolation game of the Catholic Central Cup. Senior goalie Will Lacey’s first varsity start was a 16-save win at Canton SportsPlex.

Cambridge 2, Acton-Boxborough 2 — Junior Oliver Ransom made 28 saves and sophomore Jalen Chu had a goal and assist as the host Falcons (7-5-6) clinched a postseason berth with the tie in the DCL Cup at Simoni Memorial Rink. Cambridge will face Concord-Carlisle in the second round of the league tournament, while A-B (3-9-1) takes on Bedford.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 4, Amesbury/Whittier 0 — Andrew Kazanjian made 21 saves for D/T (13-5), which got goals from Jacob McDougall, Joey Wilkie, Cam Caron and Jack Michaud in the nonleague victory at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Westford 3 — Sammy Elenbaas scored his first two varsity goals and Ben Chwalek added a pair as the Warriors (14-3) erased a two-goal deficit with four goals in the second period to take the DCL Cup semifinal game at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

North Andover 3, Somerville 1 — Senior forwards Cullen (2 goals) and Teagan Dolan provided the offense for the Scarlet Knights (7-9-1) in the nonconference victory at Veterans Memorial Rink.

Oliver Ames 8, Swampscott 3 — Captain Sean McCarthy had a hat trick, Andrew Livingstone netted two goals, and Nolan Gemetti made 19 saves for the Tigers (6-9-1) in the nonleague win at O’Keefe Athletic Center.

Sandwich 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Senior forward Matt Hemeon and sophomore forward James Mawhinney provided the offense, and junior goalie Mitchell Norkevicius stopped all 20 shots coming his way, earning the victory for the Blue Knights (12-3-3) in the Cape & Islands matchup at Gallo Arena.

Somerset Berkley 5, Mansfield 2 — Junior forward Davis Sullivan notched a pair of goals, Noah Taylor set up a pair, and sophomore goalie Brandon Silva made 33 saves for the Raiders (12-2-2) in the nonleague win at Driscoll Arena.

Southeastern/B-P 5, Stoughton/Brockton 2 — Thomas Mondeau scored twice in the first period and Dylan Quinn made 17 saves for the Hawks (12-5) in the nonleague game at Asiaf Arena in Brockton. Dalton Ghelfi, Bobby Manning and Nick Sturdevant added goals, and Nolan Sturdevant had four assists.

Girls’ hockey

Andover 3, Newburyport 0 — Senior forward Lauren Adams was the only scorer on the board with a hat trick for the Golden Warriors (10-5-1) in the nonconference win at Breakaway Ice Center.

Arlington Catholic 4, Bishop Stang 4 — Junior forward Mikayla Brightman (2 goals, assist), and classmate Lexi Yost (goal, 2 assists) each recorded 3-point days for the Spartans (10-5-1) in a Catholic Central League tie.

King Philip 6, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 0 — Freshman forward Cate Hart, junior defenseman Kat Precobb, senior captain Sydney O’Shea, senior captain Morgan Cunningham, senior forward Jennifer Daniels, and sophomore forward Kelly Holmes all scored for the Warriors (13-4-0) in the Hockomock League triumph.

Medway/Ashland 3, Westwood 1 — Sophomore defenseman Maggie Monaghan and senior forward Katie Crews each recorded a goal and assist, junior forward Julia Bern netted her first varsity goal, and senior goalie Zoe Ratcliffe made 18 saves in the Tri-Valley win for the Mustangs (10-6-1) at the Canton Ice House.

Milton Academy 3, BB&N 1 — Emily Counihan’s hat trick was all the offense the Mustangs (1-6-1) needed to take the Independent School League win.

Cape Cod 4, Barnstable 2 — 8th grade forward Gabby Basset (2 goals), freshman forward Sophia Boucher, and senior defenseman Julia Weiner scored for the Furies (13-2-2) in the Cape & Islands victory.

Norwood 7, Franklin 4 — Junior forward Morgan Roach and freshman forward Molly Cataldo scored two goals apiece for the ninth-ranked Mustangs (14-2-1) in the nonconference victory at the Skating Club of Boston. Senior forward Caeli Reed, freshman defenseman Morgan Naumann, and sophomore forward Molly Federico also tallied.

St. Mary’s 2, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Goaltender Ella Tucker stopped 33 of 35 shots, with Abbey Millman scoring both goals as Fenwick (6-7-2) earned the Catholic Central draw at the Connery Rink. Julia Lambert and Tia Picardi scored for St. Mary’s (9-4-2).

Walpole 1, Newton North/South 0 — Sophomore forward Elena Govoni scored the lone goal for the Timberwolves (7-8-0) in the Bay State Conference win at Rodman Arena.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.