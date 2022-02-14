Grace Oliver sizzles for Norwell girls’ basketball in South Shore League victory over East Bridgewater

“I’m biased, but I think she’s the best player in the state,” Norwell coach Matt Marani said. “I don’t know every other player on every team, but she has to handle the ball for us, she has to rebound [and] she has to play the post. “And the other thing: she also trusts her teammates too.”

The Clippers’ 6-foot-2-inch center was everywhere Monday night, finishing with 34 points and 17 rebounds as 16th-ranked Norwell battled its way to a 56-47 win over 17th-ranked East Bridgewater at home.

Norwell girls’ basketball junior Grace Oliver ran pick-and-rolls, threw elbows, and still had enough energy to ice a statement South Shore League win.

Norwell's Grace Oliver draws heavy contact from East Bridgewater's Sophie Bradbury (right) during first-half action at Norwell High. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Oliver made 18 free throws, including several in the fourth quarter that allowed the Clippers (18-1) to complete a season sweep of the Vikings (16-2). She frequently initiated the offense -- a new responsibility for her -- and dug in on the low block as East Bridgewater threw multiple defenders at her.

“I enjoy [handling the ball] a lot because I’m able to drive and kick it to everyone which just creates a lot of great scoring opportunities for the team,” Oliver said.

Most of the contest stayed within two possessions. Norwell crashed the boards collectively against a smaller opponent to earn extra chances. East Bridgewater, meanwhile, used continuous motion and layered sets to create open shots for players like juniors Sophie Bradbury (19 points) and Phoebe Katilus (10 points).

The Vikings went on a 13-0 run to really apply pressure and take a 41-36 lead late in the third quarter. After calling a timeout, Norwell responded by outscoring them 20-6 the rest of the way.

“They do a nice job setting screens and we didn’t play over the top, and they made us pay,” Marani said. “So it was more just regrouping and adjusting and not letting it get the better of us.”

Norwell has now taken sole possession of first place in the South Shore League and rattled off 13 straight wins. Oliver is taking pride in the team’s surge towards the state tournament, and that she can share the joy with her sister, freshman Maddie (14 points).

“Honestly, we have been talking about this since I can remember,” Oliver said. “We really like to play off of each other. That’s kind of just that connection that we have.”

BB&N 60, Milton Academy 36 — Hannah Bernstein (19 points) and Madeline Egan (22 points) pushed BB&N (2-6) to a win against visiting Milton Academy.

Burlington 53, Arlington 20 — Savanna Scali led the Red Devils (9-8) with 18 points in a Middlesex League win. Lily Student and Taylor Pavao added 7 points each.

Cardinal Spellman 39, Arlington Catholic 37 — Alyssa Belmont’s 15 points led the way for the Cardinals (8-13) in a Catholic Central League win.

Dracut 68, Everett 40 — Ashlee Talbot (17 points) and Cam Watkins (14 points) propelled the Middies (18-2) to a non-league win against the Crimson Tide.

Falmouth 52, Cape Cod Academy 18 — Senior guard Anna Fernandez scored 14 points for the Clippers (12-5) in the Cape & Islands home win.

Ipswich 51, Greater Lawrence 21 — Carter King dropped 19 points to lead the Tigers (3-11) to a non-league win against the Reggies.

Latin Academy 50, O’Bryant 44 — Senior forward Alexa Poremba (13 points) was the lone scorer in double figures for the Dragons (9-3), as their balanced attack earned them the Boston City League (North) victory.

Newton South 57, Boston Latin 55 — Tatum Murray’s 29 points propelled the Lions (9-8) to the Dual County League win.

North Quincy 57, Plymouth South 30 — Sophomore captain Orlagh Gormley scored a game-high 28 points as the No. 7 Raiders (18-0) stayed unbeaten with the Patriot League win.

Quincy 48, Hanover 35 — Freshman Alyssa Hopps (18 points) led the Presidents (8-10) to the Patriot League win.

Scituate 57, Pembroke 40 — Grace McNamara (23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists, 2 blocks) was a force, and Grace Love added 12 points and five boards for the Sailors (13-6) in the Patriot League win.

Westwood 44, Ashland 38 — Senior guard Katie Kissell (11 points) led the Wolverines (11-5) in the Tri-Valley Conference victory.