Here are some leading candidates to fill out a suddenly depleted Patriots coaching staff

Bill Belichick has lost four members of his 2021 staff (assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree is also in Sin City) and it’s unclear whether longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears will be back for a 26th season in New England.

Receivers coach Mick Lombardi (offensive coordinator) and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo (same position) are the most recent defectors, following Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas over the weekend.

NFL free agency doesn’t kick off until mid March, but the shopping has already started in Foxborough, where the Patriots need to fill some vacancies on their coaching staff.

The Patriots added Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, an excellent start to the remaking of the staff, as the former Giants head man has a deep background in the Patriots program and familiarity with many of the players on the roster.

Advertisement

Judge won’t carry the offensive coordinator title, but he likely will be involved in all phases and decisions on that side of the ball. Judge has an offensive background as a Patriots receivers coach (and a high school and college quarterback) and his two years calling the shots with the Giants provide valuable game-day decision-making experience.

Judge could lead the offensive coaching task forces, with heavy input from fellow assistants Nick Caley (tight ends), Troy Brown (receivers), and Fears and Vinny Sunseri (running backs).

Continuing Mac Jones’s development is a top priority, and Judge’s guidance and coaching will be instrumental in this area. Judge will need a right-hand man, however, and a familiar name comes to mind: Jerry Schuplinski.

Another John Carroll alum, Schuplinski got his NFL start in New England in 2013, moving up the ranks to assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-19.

Schuplinski received rave reviews from Belichick back in 2016 when he helped mentor both Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots went 3-1 during Tom Brady’s suspension.

Advertisement

Schuplinski spent 2020 with Brian Flores in Miami and last season with Judge in New Jersey. His familiarity with New England’s offense and attention to detail could be just what Jones needs to build on a terrific rookie season that featured playoff and Pro Bowl berths.

Another possibility is David Culley, who was recently let go by the Texans. Culley has been coaching in the NFL since 1994 and has a solid offensive background, working with receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks throughout his career. Similar to Judge, he gained wisdom by running the Texans during a challenging 2021 season.

Billy Yates could be poised for a promotion to offensive line coach after serving as Bricillo’s assistant in 2021. He played five seasons for Belichick and Dante Scarnecchia, so he knows the teaching principles and expectations of the job.

An intriguing possibility is the return of Ryan Wendell, another Belichick/Scarnecchia disciple, who was an assistant offensive line coach in Buffalo the last three years. A Yates-Wendell pairing would be similar to the Bricillo-Cole Popovich that worked well when Scarnecchia retired.

Another name to watch is Ben Wilkerson, who worked with Judge with the Giants. He also served as an assistant O-line coach with the Bears.

If Fears does indeed retire — his sideline conversation with Damien Harris in the finale made it sound like it was a possibility — Vinny Sunseri could be promoted after serving as Fears’s assistant in 2021.

Advertisement

A standout safety at Alabama, Sunseri comes from a football family; his father, Sal, was a Raiders linebackers coach and his brother, Tino, was a CFL quarterback, and is popular with the backs.

If Belichick wanted to go the co-coach route with the backs, Kevin Faulk could be a candidate. A Patriots Hall of Fame back, Faulk recently was on the LSU staff. The franchise’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards (12,339), Faulk was a dependable runner, receiver, and pass protector during his 13-year career in New England.

The Patriots defensive staff is still intact, and it’s likely Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo will continue to lead the task forces on that side of the ball.

Matt Patricia, who worked in a variety of capacities as a senior football adviser in 2021, could expand his roles as well. Though most of his coaching experience has been on the defensive side, Patricia was an offensive lineman as a collegian, and his two-plus seasons as the Lions head coach make him qualified to trouble-shoot in many areas.

Belichick also needs to fill the void left by Dave Ziegler, who left to become Las Vegas’s general manager. Ziegler’s director of player personnel duties could be spread out among several people. Possible in-house successors include scouting consultant Eliot Wolf, who was an assistant GM in Green Bay and Cleveland, and director of college scouting Matt Groh. Wolf and Groh led a batch Patriots scouts spotted at Senior Bowl practices earlier this month.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.