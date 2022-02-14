Nahkeem Singleton leads Burke boys’ basketball to Boston City League win over New Mission

With one regular season game remaining against English High on Tuesday, the Bulldogs have qualified for the state tournament and are in good position to make a run in the City League playoffs. Burke won the Division 3 state championship the last time the tournament was held in 2020.

It marked the first BCL loss for New Mission (9-2 overall, 7-1 league), which got a team-high 22 points from Joseph Jackson. The victory enabled Burke (9-5, 5-2 BCL), which was playing its fifth game in seven days, to remain in second place in the South.

Nahkeem Singleton scored a game-high 25 points and Ramsay Checo added 16 to propel the Burke boys’ basketball team to a dominant start in a 93-62 victory over a fatigued New Mission team in a Boston City League matchup Monday night at Jeremiah E. Burke High in Dorchester.

Singleton scored the game’s first six points and had 13 first-quarter points to give his team a 24-3 lead. Playing their fifth game in six days, the Titans rested their top two scorers — Hassan Jenkins and Kemar Morgan — but still managed to pull within 10 twice in the second. Leading by 11 early in the third, Checo rattled off four threes to highligh a personal 12-5 scoring tear to help Burke stretch its lead to 16.

Singleton, who scored just two points in the second, scored 10 of the Bulldogs’ final 13 points of the third, including a couple baskets off pretty feeds from Checo to help Burke build a whopping 30-point lead at the end of the third quarter. New Mission never threatened thereafter.

”Me and my teammates came out and played strong together,” said Singleton, who indicated his team was motivated to avenge a 3-point loss at New Mission on Feb. 2. “Played as team, talking on defense, kept our heads up, everything.”

Burke head coach Sean Ryan said there was a method to the madness of cramming so many games on its schedule. “As a coach you want practice time because that’s how you get your team better,” Ryan said. “Without that you feel like you’re just coaching on the fly, and these kids really deserve to be coached.

“So I wish we had more practice. But we’re not unique, everyone in the city is in the same situation. I think it’s been rough on all of us because no one’s playing their best basketball.”

Bishop Stang 55, Cathedral 54 — Ethan Clark (12 points) hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining for the Spartans (6-11) to win the Catholic Central League matchup on senior night.

Everett 61, Brockton 50 — John Monexant scored 20 points, and Steven Cordero added 19 for the No. 10 Crimson Tide (17-2) in the nonleague win.

Malden Catholic 86, Catholic Memorial 69 — Junior forward Jahmari Hamilton-Brown hit seven 3-pointers to rack up a career-high 32 points to lead the Lancers (12-2) to the Catholic Conference win. Senior guard Tony Felder Jr. scored 19 points and junior guard Nick Martinez added 14.

Manchester Essex 59, Pentucket 45 — Sophomore guard Cade Furse scored a game-high 29 points for the Hornets (15-2) in the Cape Ann Conference win.

North Quincy 73, Duxbury 43 — Sophomore captain Daithi Quinn (18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) and senior Luke Pierron (career-high 11 points) paced a balanced attack for the No. 14 Raiders (14-4) in the Patriot League win.

Somerset Berkley 65, Greater New Bedford 44 — Senior forward Ethan Dias (20 points, 16 rebounds) and sophomore guard Mason Medeiros (17 points, 4 steals) led the Raiders (7-8) to the South Coast (Large Division) win, breaking their four-game losing streak.

Emma Healy, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.