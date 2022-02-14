New book excerpt reveals Donald Trump’s interaction with Bill Belichick following Jan. 6 attack

For the the upcoming book “ This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future ,” New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns spoke with Trump in April 2021.

Trump also claimed that the Patriots coach took time to seek Trump out on the golf course several months later.

Former president Donald Trump was “bothered” by Bill Belichick’s decision to decline an offer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in early 2021, according to the reporting revealed in an upcoming book.

The details of the interview were released ahead of the book’s May 3 publication in an excerpt shared by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

The authors offer Trump’s account of his relationship with Belichick, including the Belichick’s refusal to accept the award in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

The excerpt reads:

Trump bragged that it was not only Republican politicians who had crawled back to his side after briefly rejecting him after January 6.

One of the rejections that had bothered him the most had come from Bill Belichick, the legendary coach of the New England Patriots who had declined Trump’s attempt to grant him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In the immediate aftermath of the riot, it was just not possible for him to appear with Trump. Back then, Trump said, Belichick had “chickened out.” But get this, Trump confided: The coach had just a week earlier been playing golf at Trump’s nearby course. Trump had run into him there on the second-to-last hole. “He came up to me on the seventeenth,” the former commander-in-chief recounted with relish.

Stretching credulity for anyone familiar with Belichick’s gruff persona, Trump claimed: “He hugged me and kissed me.”

The Belichick-Trump moment on the golf course allegedly happened in March 2021.

Belichick’s declined the Medal of Freedom days after the attack on the Capitol, citing “the tragic events of last week” as a reason.

During Super Bowl weekend, Belichick was reportedly at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida according to Politico journalist Meridith McGraw.

Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday were also spotted alongside former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in a photo posted to social media by Ohio real estate executive Brian Schottenstein.