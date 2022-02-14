Odell Beckham Jr. lost to injured knee after dynamic first half for Rams

The mercurial wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route, but it appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf. He dropped a pass thrown by Matthew Stafford and clutched his leg as he fell to the turf with 3:50 remaining in the half.

It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the year.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. saw his night end on a non-contact injury to his left knee during the second quarter of his team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham was looked at by trainers on the field before being helped off, then briefly in the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards. He scored Los Angeles’ first touchdown when he beat Mike Hilton in the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score to put the Rams on top 7-0 in the first quarter.

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams, providing a much-needed fill-in after Robert Woods was injured in practice a day after Beckham’s arrival. He was better in the Rams’ run to their second Super Bowl in four years, with 19 receptions for 236 yards and a TD in three victories.

Beckham will be a free agent this offseason. His girlfriend, singer/fitness trainer Lauren Wood, is expected to have the couple’s first child any day now.

Rams’ receiver’s wife goes into labor during game

Samaria Jefferson, wife of Rams’ receiver Van Jefferson, reportedly went into labor during the game, with the second-year receiver racing to the hospital after the game to join her for the birth of their second child.

NFL Network’s Bridget Condon reported seeing Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher during LA’s 23-20 victory. According to The Athletic, the child, a boy, is due this coming Friday, and Samaria specifically instructed Jefferson not be told until the game was over if she went into labor.

“He is going to play. He is going to keep playing. I said, ‘You play, I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.’ That’s what it is,” she said. “I will never take that moment away from him. I want to see him glorify God on the field that day.”

Jefferson, also according to The Athletic, departed SoFi Stadium with the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Bella, and his father, former 13-year NFL receiver and current Arizona receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.

Van Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in Sunday’s game, and was the intended receiver on Matthew Stafford’s end-zone interception late in the first half. Jefferson was second on the Rams in the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Adrian Peterson arrested after reported altercation with wife

Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday and charged with felony domestic violence, the latest run in with the law for the 15-year pro who split last season with Tennessee and Seattle.

The running back, according to TMZ, was reportedly part of a verbal and physical altercation with his wife, Ashley Brown, on a flight departing Los Angeles for Houston. The plane returned to the gate; Peterson was removed, arrested by the Los Angeles Airport Police, and booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. TMZ’s report noted Brown “was seen to have sustained a small mark” from the incident.

She remained on the flight, which then departed as planned. Peterson was released Sunday afternoon on bond. The 36-year-old, a free agent who ended the season on injured reserve, is scheduled for a court date on June 16.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” a representative for the couple told TMZ.

Peterson was charged with reckless or negligent injury to a child in 2014 after using a switch to spank his 4-year-old son. He pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault, receiving two years probation, and was suspended by the NFL for all but one game that season.

Can’t flip the script

The Bengals became the eighth straight team to win the Super Bowl coin toss, then lose the game. The “visiting” Rams called tails, and Billie Jean King’s flip came up heads. Cincinnati deferred and made it count, with Burrow connecting with Tee Higgins for a 75-yard, go-ahead touchdown on the first play of the second half for their first lead. The last coin toss winner to also claim a championship came when Seattle beat Denver in 2014 . . . Cincinnati became the seventh franchise with at least three Super Bowl losses, and joined the Buffalo Bills (0-4) and Minnesota Vikings (0-4) as teams to lose at least three without a victory. The three losses are by a combined 12 points . . . Make it nine straight Super Bowls where neither team scored on its opening drive. The Rams started on offense and finished with 1 yard thanks to a sack by Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Cincinnati went for it on fourth-and-1 at midfield, and linebacker Ernest Jones broke up Joe Burrow’s pass to turn the Bengals over on downs . . . Playing a Super Bowl anywhere near Hollywood means the stars will come out, and they certainly did Sunday. Charlize Theron danced in her seat wearing a Rams ballcap, while Jennifer Lopez sat regally in her seat watching. LeBron James was at SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Lakers having an off day, along with Lakers legend Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, was on hand watching his high school buddy Matthew Stafford play quarterback for the Rams. The crowd also includes country singer Kenny Chesney and actors Sean Penn, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Chris Tucker, and Kevin Hart . . . Mickey Guyton, who told The Associated Press this week that she’d earned the nickname for singing “The Star Spangled Banner” in a tight 1:30, sang it in about 1:50, likely scoring the over on anthem length prop bets . . . The temperature at kickoff was 82 degrees, having cooled from 85 a couple hours before kickoff. That’s short of the record of 84 set on Jan. 14, 1973, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum . . . StubHub says the get-in ticket price was $3,800, a jump of 10 percent from Saturday, and the average price for tickets sold was $6,136. That’s a dip of 8 percent from the day before. Fans from California bought nearly 40 percent more tickets over the last 24 hours and also nearly 35 percent of new tickets sold in that span. Buyers from Ohio accounted for 8 percent of sales.