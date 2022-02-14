Questions loom about the future of Rams star Aaron Donald

But Donald batted away reporters’ questions about whether that meant he would now retire and allow Sunday’s Super Bowl win to stand as a final exclamation point on an extraordinary career. It was a line of inquiry prompted by NBC analyst Rodney Harrison reporting in a pregame segment that Donald told him there was a “strong possibility” that he’d hang up his pads if the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Donald, 30, said watching his daughter play in the confetti, which he promised her a few years ago, was “finally mission complete” — the last box to check in a likely Hall of Fame career that includes an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, and eight consecutive Pro Bowl appearances.

When Aaron Donald took to the postgame podium after helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to an NFL championship, he was joined by his 8-year-old daughter, Jaeda , who was still clutching a fistful of confetti.

“I’m just enjoying the moment,” Donald said, later denying he told Harrison he was considering retirement.

But Donald is one of several key Rams for whom retirement appears a strong possibility, or imminent. And while Sunday night’s focus was on the celebration, the newly-crowned champions will face several offseason questions and will take the field next season a much different team. Players such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller will become free agents. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, 40, has all but confirmed he will retire after this season. And during a postgame news conference, free safety Eric Weddle, who already previously retired before being lured back to the Rams, was the least equivocal.

"Yes, I'm re-retiring," Weddle told reporters with a smile.

The eclipsing careers underscore the now-or-never approach the Rams took to this season. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team that appears locked and loaded to compete for years to come, the Rams were a one-last-job type of team, going all-in on this year’s group and in many ways sacrificing their future prospects to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy now. They gave up significant draft picks in a trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and barring a trade, they won’t have a single pick until the end of the third round in this year’s draft.

The strategy worked and most of the new pieces — from Stafford to Beckham to Miller — showed up big Sunday.

What’s next on the schedule?

The NFL never stops making news.

Even after the Super Bowl, pro football doesn’t fade from view. Next up is the scouting combine in two weeks, followed by free agency in mid-March and key owners’ meetings at the end of that month. Then the draft in late April, this year in Las Vegas, where even the fountains at Bellagio will play a role.

Follow that with OTAs and minicamps, and before Rams fans have exhausted their celebrations of winning the Lombardi Trophy, training camps are opening.

All of that drawing the kind of attention every other sport envies.

“If you look what’s happening to ratings around the league, more and more people are watching NFL football because of the quality of the game,” commissioner Roger Goodell said last week. “We’ve had extraordinary games this year with an extraordinary season, and that content is even more valuable.

“So to me, it’s really focusing on how do we share our game with more people and build that; the revenue follows that, that’s not the driver. What’s the driver is how do we get more fans? And how do we engage them more with the opportunities that we have?”

Potential free agents include Packers All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, Bucs WR Chris Godwin, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Saints tackle Terron Armstead and Commanders tackle Brandon Scherff on offense. Defensively, Rams LB Von Miller, CBs Stephon Gilmore of Carolina and J.C. Jackson of the Patriots, and edge rushers Chandler Jones of Arizona and Harold Landry III of Tennessee top the list.



